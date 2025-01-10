Meghan and Harry break silence on LA fires amid evacuation risk

Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, have released a joint statement addressing the devastating Los Angeles wildfires that have forced thousands to evacuate. The Sussexes are working to assist those in need, urging the public to contribute while offering tips, resources, and ideas on their official website. Earlier, multiple outlets reported that the Sussexes might be asked to evacuate their Montecito mansion, located just miles away from the raging fires. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly been attending events alone to carve out separate spaces for themselves(AP)

On Thursday, as reports noted that 140000 were evacuated and five people died in the deadly fires, a post titled "Southern California Fires" was published on the Sussexes' official website.

"In the last few days, wildfires in Southern California have raged through neighborhoods and devastated families, homes, schools, medical care centers, and so much more – affecting tens of thousands from all walks of life," the statement said.

Harry and Meghan left the UK in 2021 and since have been residing in Santa Barbara, California. According to the reports, the Sussexes who live in their $29.6 million Montecito mansion are still at “high risk” as the place is just 60 miles from the fires across Malibu.

"A state of emergency has been issued. If you feel compelled to help, here are some resources and ideas," the statement continued. The rest of the statement included organizations actively working to provide relief efforts in the region, including José Andrés’ World Central Kitchen, CAL FIRE, LA Fire Department Foundation, Animal Wellness Foundation, Airbnb, and 211L Baby2Baby.

LA wildfires update

The wildfire that started on January 7 has already claimed five lives and continues to sweep through California, with the exact death toll still unclear. The Palisades Fire, the largest of the five, has scorched more than 17,000 acres, being called the most destructive fire in Los Angeles history.

Celebrities like Ben Affleck, Paris Hilton, Tom Hanks, Adam Brody, Anna Faris, Miles Teller, Eugene Levy, Anthony Hopkins, and Billy Crystal have been forced to evacuate, as the flames either destroyed their homes or affected their neighbourhoods.

“To the residents of Southern California: We are with you,” President Joe Biden wrote in an Instagram post on Jan 8. “My team has provided 24/7 weather forecast support, sent 5 Air Tankers and 10 firefighting helicopters, prepositioned dozens of fire engines, approved grants to reimburse firefighting costs, and I've approved Governor Newsom's request for a Major Disaster Declaration.”