LA wildfires: Here's how you can urgently help people and animals in danger

Wildfires are wreaking havoc across Los Angeles, threatening lives, homes, and wildlife. With thousands of people forced to flee, six deadly fires have already engulfed California, claimed several lives, destroyed homes, and left vast areas uncontained. Rescuers evacuate horses during the Eaton Fire in Altadena, California, US, on Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2025. The most destructive wind storm to strike the Los Angeles area in 14 years.(Bloomberg)

In this dire situation, when the region is dealing with massive power outages and property damages, several organisations have stepped forward to provide immediate relief to those affected, and there are numerous ways for you to help. Here’s a look at how you can urgently assist the people and animals caught in this tragedy.

How can you help LA wildfire victims

As of Thursday, several high-profile individuals, including actors Leighton Meester, Adam Brody, and Paris Hilton, have lost their homes, with this disaster expected to be one of the most costly wildfire outbreaks in US history. Here's a breakdown of all active organisations working to provide relief efforts in the affected regions.

Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is offering food, water, and emergency supplies to those displaced by the fires. They provide both short-term relief and long-term recovery assistance, according to ABC News.

California Fire foundation

According to the website, “The California Fire Foundation, a non-profit organisation, provides emotional and financial assistance to families of fallen firefighters, firefighters, and the communities they protect.” You can either help by donating funds or volunteering.

World Central Kitchen

World Central Kitchen is actively providing meals to those affected by the fires and to first responders in Southern California.

Airbnb

Airbnb is offering temporary housing to those displaced by the fires, in partnership with 211 LA, which is coordinating the housing effort.

CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation

The foundation helps provide funding for firefighters and their families who are struggling and get injured due to the wildfires.

How to help animals and pets during LA wildfires

Several nearby hotels have generously opened their doors to animals in need of shelter, but the surge in evacuees has overwhelmed their capacity. Fortunately, veterinarian Annie Harvilicz has stepped in to help. She has opened the doors of her unused veterinary clinic, offering it as a temporary refuge for animals affected by the fires.

Pasadena Humane Society is urgently seeking donations and foster homes for animals displaced by the wildfires. The shelter requires donations of food, water bowls, and blankets to care for the over 100 animals currently in their emergency boarding.

Moreover, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has listed down information and tips to help animals affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.