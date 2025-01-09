Canadian PM Justin Trudeau sends strong message to America amid LA wildfire and Trump's merger talk

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who recently decided to step down, took to Twitter Thursday morning to share a message of support for California as the state battles deadly wildfires Amid the devastating scenario that has forced over 140000 to evacuate Trudeau shared a video of Canadian water bombers helping to fight the flames in California. US President-elect Donald Trump, left, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (AP Photo/File)(AP)

Trudeau shares Canada's act of kindness in wildfire relief effort

“Neighbour helping neighbour,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wrote in a tweet sharing a powerful video of a Canada-branded aircraft assisting with California’s wildfire relief efforts. The footage captured the aircraft sprinkling water over the raging fires that have engulfed California, providing much-needed relief support in the battle against the devastation.

As of Thursday, six uncontrollable wildfires are still spreading across Los Angeles and Ventura County, impacting the area and forcing mass evacuations.

Also read: News anchor called 'pathetic' for using clothespin to fix firefighter look during wildfire coverage

Earlier, Trudeau offered assistance, recognising that Canada is no stranger to wildfires. “Canadians are thinking of everyone in California affected by these wildfires, including the lives tragically lost. We’re no stranger to the challenge of wildfires, and California’s been there to help our Canadian firefighters out time and time again,” he wrote.

"Canadian water bombers are already in action on the front lines. We stand ready to provide more resources to our American neighbours," he further emphasised.

Trump threatens to merge Canada with the U.S

Many on social media interpreted Trudeau's recent act of offering help and his tweets as a subtle message to incoming U.S. President Donald Trump, who has been suggesting the idea of merging Canada with the U.S. to make it the 51st state. The tension grew following Trudeau's announcement of his resignation, which came amid losing voter support, although he remains in office until a new prime minister is elected.

Also read: Is Taylor Swift's LA home also in danger from Palisades fire like Ben Affleck and Paris Hilton's?

Trump has been suggesting the idea of merging Canada with the U.S. since his meeting with Trudeau following his victory in the November 5, 2024, election. He has also brought up the concept in multiple social media posts, sometimes calling Trudeau "Governor Trudeau."