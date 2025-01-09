California wildfires now threaten iconic Hollywood sign as flames rage in Los Angeles

The raging wildfires in the Hollywood Hills of Los Angeles have ignited concerns that the iconic Hollywood sign may be in danger of being engulfed in the flames. As firefighters battle to contain the blaze, they are facing increasingly challenging conditions, with winds reaching speeds of up to 80mph, further fuelling the inferno. Also read: Ashton Kutcher battles wildfires with garden hose to protect friend’s home: Watch In the Hollywood Hills area alone, more than 1,000 structures, mostly homes, have been destroyed. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP)(AFP)

Hollywood sign in danger

According to Mirror.com, several ferocious wildfires continue to spread across California. The situation has sparked widespread worry among residents and fans of the iconic landmark, which has become synonymous with the glamour of Hollywood.

The Sunset Fire has killed five people and burned entire neighbourhoods to the ground since it broke out on Tuesday morning. Over 1,000 structures have been burnt down as a result of both the Eaton Fire in the San Gabriel Valley, and the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades.

According to a BBC report, the rapidly spreading wildfire now appears to be closing in on the iconic Hollywood sign, posing a significant threat to the 50-foot-tall landmark that has stood since the 1970s.

Footage has emerged showing a helicopter swooping in low over the Hollywood Hills, where the iconic Hollywood sign is situated. Another clip shows a huge fireball engulfing the hilly terrain close to the Hollywood sign.

LA wildfire crisis

The news comes after the iconic Hollywood Boulevard was evacuated amid warnings a further 100,000 residents should be prepared to evacuate their homes. The ferocious fire erupted in the Hollywood Hills and rapidly spread to around one mile from the Hollywood Bowl and the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Paris Hilton and Heidi Montag are among the A-list stars who have lost their homes. Paris said she lost her Malibu home "where we built so many precious memories" adding, "my heart and prayers are going out to every family affected by these fires”.

AccuWeather is estimating around $57billion (£46billion) in preliminary damage and economic loss has occurred from the fires. Firefighters from multiple states have arrived or are on the way to help with the fires.

In the Hollywood Hills area alone, more than 1,000 structures, mostly homes, have been destroyed, and more than 130,000 people are under evacuation orders.

Several events in the awards season have also been postponed amid the crisis. The Academy has offered a two-day extension to the Oscars nominations voting window “to give members more time to cast their ballots” as thousands were evacuated amid the fires. The 30th annual ceremony of the Critics Choice Awards has been postponed from January 12 to January 26 ‘due to the catastrophic fires ravaging Southern California’. The production of several television shows and films has also been halted due to the ongoing fires.