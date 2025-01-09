News anchor called 'pathetic' for using clothespin to fix firefighter look during wildfire coverage

An ABC News anchor found himself at the center of social media backlash after a wardrobe slip-up during his coverage of the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires. While reporting from the scene of the devastating fires in Pacific Palisades, Muir’s firefighter-style jacket was seen held together with a clothespin. The minor detail quickly drew attention, with many seeing it as a tone-deaf attempt to improve his appearance in the middle of such a devastating crisis. At least five people are now known to have died in wildfires raging around Los Angeles, with more deaths feared, law enforcement said January 8, as terrifying blazes leveled whole streets, torching cars and houses in minutes. (AFP)

Reporter criticised for focus on appearance amid LA fire coverage

During live coverage of the devastating LA wildfire on Wednesday, David Muir was broadcasting from one of the hardest-hit areas in the Pacific Palisades. “Good evening tonight from Pacific Palisades here in southern California as multiple wildfires burn at this hour, out of control, across Los Angeles,” Muir reported on ABC World News.

The live coverage was focused on the intense fires while Muir described the "deadly and horrific combination" of drought and wind, which had turned parts of Los Angeles County into a "hellscape."

Standing before burning buildings, he pointed out the destruction in Palisades Village, a once glamorous area now reduced to ashes. As he turned to show the destruction behind him, viewers noticed a clip holding his ABC-branded fire jacket together. This clip appeared to cinch Muir's jacket, seemingly accentuating his physique.

The clip remained visible for several seconds as Muir continued his report, describing the ongoing fires and the loss suffered by the community.

Public reaction

"Nice Jacket Bro. Glad you look nice and svelte with those clothesline pegs, while our city burns to the ground," commented Los Angeles resident and television star Jack Osbourne. Many viewers commented that Muir used the clip to "look more attractive" on television while the city of Los Angeles continued to grapple with the devastating wildfire.

“He used clothes pins to pull in the fire jacket he’s wearing as a prop just so he would look snacky for TV,” a social media user slammed the anchor's ‘fashion-centric’ approach. Many criticised the reporter branding him as "pathetic" and "narcissistic". journalist Paul V Rea commented, "He's a fraud from head to toe."

While the criticism grew, some came to Muir’s defense, arguing that using a clothespin in such situations is common in the TV industry. According to a NY Posts' source familiar with the live report, the clothespin was a practical solution applied by a producer just moments before the broadcast, attempting to fix Muir's jacket in the wind.

LA is grappling with a devastating wildfire forcing over 130,000 residents to flee their homes and tragically claiming five lives. The city is currently battling five major fires, with the Palisades fire emerging as the most destructive in the region's history. Many celebrities' homes were hit by the fire, which was 'dangerously' close to their mansions. Paris Hilton to Ben Affleck, Tom Hanks, and more California-based A-listers were forced to evacuate.