Kate Middleton and Prince William's feelings about Meghan Markle's new cookery show revealed

Kate Middleton and Prince William have "no interest in Meghan Markle projects” even after the Sussexes were reportedly snubbed by Netflix, a royal commentator has claimed. Meghan’s new lifestyle Netflix documentary, titled With Love, Meghan, is set to premiere on January 15. Kate Middleton and Prince William's feelings about Meghan Markle's new show revealed (Danny Lawson, Pool Photo via AP, photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)

Meghan will serve as both host and executive producer of the show. The Duchess of Sussex’s series will launch shortly after her return to Instagram in a fresh start to 2025.

‘The Prince and Princess of Wales have no interest in Meghan's future projects’

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield has claimed that Kate and Prince William will not be among people watching the new series. "I was told that the Prince and Princess of Wales have no interest in Meghan's future projects,” Schofield told Fox News.

The Palace has made arrangements to monitor the upcoming show, although from a distance, as per reports. Schofield said a lower-ranking staff member will be assigned to watch the show on the Palace’s behalf. "The Palace plans to assign someone of lower rank to sit through the show, so the communications office has a heads up if there is something to brace for," she said.

The commentator added that this arrangement had to be made as Netflix has not provided advance screenings to the Palace. It is likely that Palace officials will watch the show in real-time alongside the general public.

The content on Meghan’s new show came as a relief to courtiers, as it will focus on celebrity lifestyle and not criticism of the royal family. "Regarding the vapid celebrity-focused theme, courtiers are just grateful that Meghan's taken a break from attacking the institution," Schofield said.

Meanwhile, royal broadcaster Helena Chard believes that King Charles hopes Meghan’s new show will succeed so that she and Prince Harry can "remain self-sufficient.” "He hopes that Harry and Meghan remain self-sufficient, financially afloat and do not come knocking at his door,” Chard reportedly said of Charles.