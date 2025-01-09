Charles hopes Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show will succeed, expert says ‘King is eager for Harry and Meghan to…’

A royal expert has claimed that King Charles hopes Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show will succeed so that she and Prince Harry can "remain self-sufficient.” Royal broadcaster Helena Chard believes the king would possibly encourage the Duchess of Sussex’s show to be successful. King Charles hopes Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show will succeed, expert says (REUTERS/Toby Melville, photo by SUZANNE CORDEIRO / AFP)

"He hopes that Harry and Meghan remain self-sufficient, financially afloat and do not come knocking at his door,” Chard said, according to GB News.

Royal commentator Kinsey Schofield agreed that Charles would want his son Harry, as well as Meghan, to independently achieve their ambitions. "I do know that the King is eager for Harry and Meghan to find purpose and professional success,” she told Fox News. "He believes they might move beyond their bitterness if they feel like they are achieving their goals."

Royal expert reveals what is ‘absolutely pivotal’ for Harry and Meghan’s career

Meghan has been widely criticised for the trailer for her new lifestyle Netflix documentary, titled With Love, Meghan. It is set to premiere on January 15. Some of the Duchess’ allies came forward to express their support for her, including US Chef Adrian Lipscombe and Oprah Winfrey.

Meanwhile, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams recently said that the renewal of the Sussexes’ Netflix deal which was worth £80 million in 2020, is "absolutely pivotal" for the couple to continue to remain self-sufficient. "What is absolutely pivotal is the renewal of the contract with Netflix next year, so precisely what happens in the coming months financially is vital,” he said. "They lost Spotify a while ago, and it doesn't seem there is anything substantial financially that we know of that is coming up.”

He added, "When American Riviera Orchard and Meghan's cookery show is launched, that will certainly give her a good deal more than her occasional appearance. They have a profile at a certain level. They have a brand, they have got their admirers, and they have got a profile."