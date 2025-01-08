Oprah Winfrey backs Meghan Markle amid criticism over new cooking show, 'We're about to see more of…'

Oprah Winfrey has extended her support to Meghan Markle as the Duchess of Sussex is facing criticism over the trailer for her new lifestyle Netflix documentary – With Love, Meghan. Winfrey has emerged as one of Meghan’s strongest allies since the Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, left the royal family in 2020. Oprah Winfrey backs Meghan Markle amid criticism over new cooking show (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, photo by Matt Winkelmeyer / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

‘We're about to see more of Meghan Markle in 2025!’

Winfrey showed her full support for Meghan as her Netflix series is set to premiere on January 15. She wrote to her followers on @Oprahdaily on Instagram, “We're about to see more of Meghan Markle in 2025! The Duchess of Sussex announced that she will have a new cooking show on Netflix. Tap the link in our bio to watch the trailer and find out when you can tune in. (It's sooner than you think!)”

Winfrey famously interviewed the Sussexes after their exit from the royal family. In the bombshell interview, the pair made several damning allegations against the royal family.

Back in September, Meghan was seen attending Winfrey's book club session at a bookstore in Summerland. Winfrey recently spoke out about her friendship with the Sussex, saying that "her neighbour Meghan" had gifted her a body care set for the holiday season.

Winfrey said Meghan had introduced her to the Tatcha set. "I loved it because it was sent to me by a neighbour, friend actually, Meghan Markle,” she said. "If you were to come in my house right now and film my bathtub, you would see these three things."

In her new cooking show, Meghan is set to portray her love for cooking and is expected to give fans a close look at her life after leaving the royal family. Many celebrities will join her on the show, including chef Roy Choi and culinary legend Alice Waters. Others, too, have defended Meghan amid the criticism, including US Chef Adrian Lipscombe who blasted critics in a scathing post.