Los Angeles wildfires: 16 dead, Palisades Fire expands as weather change escalates risk

The death toll from the wildfires in Los Angeles rose to 16 on Saturday, news agency AFP reported citing local authorities. Of the fatalities, five were discovered in the Palisades Fire zone, while 11 were from the Eaton Fire zone, the report said. A fire fighting helicopter drops water as the Palisades fire grows near the Mandeville Canyon neighborhood and Encino, California, on January 11, 2025. (AFP)

The Palisades Fire, one of the biggest, continued to spread northeast, triggering fresh evacuations in affluent Southern California neighbourhoods like Brentwood and Bel Air.

On Saturday, firefighters worked urgently to control wildfires that have destroyed homes across the greater Los Angeles area. This came five days after powerful winds fueled devastating urban fires across the parched landscape, turning parts of the iconic city into a scene of devastation.

Los Angeles wildfires | Latest

Despite extensive aerial firefighting efforts, the Palisades Fire expanded eastward on Saturday, threatening the Getty Center art museum and moving north toward the San Fernando Valley. The fire covered 23,600 acres and was 11 per cent contained, while the Eaton Fire had burned 14,000 acres and was 15 per cent contained. Six major wildfires — the Palisades Fire, Eaton Fire, Kenneth Fire, Hurst Fire, Woodley Fire, Lidia Fire, Sunset Fire, and Tyler Fire — around Los Angeles have scorched nearly 40,000 acres and destroyed over 12,000 structures, including residences and businesses. The Palisades and Eaton fires remain the primary focus due to the significant damage they have caused. Officials warned of heightened risks as dry winds threatened to intensify after a brief lull. “Another night of unimaginable terror and heartbreak,” Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath described early Saturday. Investigators have yet to determine the causes of the largest fires. Initial estimates suggest these wildfires could become the most expensive in US history, with damages and economic losses ranging between $135 billion and $150 billion, according to AccuWeather. Animal shelters, veterinarians, and rescue organizations have stepped in to help displaced animals, including dogs, horses, and livestock, alongside their owners. Volunteers have been caring for the animals by walking, feeding, and cleaning up. Donations of food and supplies have flooded in for both animals and people. At a local race track, displaced residents who lost their homes were seen sorting through donated essentials such as clothes, blankets, and household items to meet immediate needs. Allegations of poor leadership and resource management have surfaced. Governor Gavin Newsom ordered an investigation into why a 117-million-gallon reservoir was unavailable and some hydrants ran out of water. Los Angeles Fire Chief Kristin Crowley criticised city officials for insufficient firefighting funds and inadequate water supplies. Reports of looting have prompted authorities to enforce nighttime curfews and establish checkpoints. However, these measures have caused frustration among residents, who waited up to 10 hours to return to their homes and assess the damage. The wildfires are still active, but initial estimates suggest they could become the most expensive in the nation’s history. The disaster has left countless residents homeless. While the government has not yet provided an official damage cost, private estimates predict the total will reach tens of billions of dollars. Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, facing a critical leadership challenge during one of the city’s worst crises in decades, reported that several smaller fires have been successfully contained.

