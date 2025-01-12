Game Changer box office collection day 3 (updated live): Ram Charan-Shankar film crosses Indian 2 lifetime

Game Changer box office collection day 3 (updated live): Shankar’s maiden Telugu film Game Changer with Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali and SJ Suryah crossed the lifetime collection of his previous film, the much-hyped Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected ₹83.38 crore net in India, as of 6 pm. (Also Read: Telangana government revokes decision to allow ticket hikes for Ram Charan-Shankar's Game Changer) Game Changer box office collection day 3 (updated live): Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in a still from the film.

Game Changer box office collection at 6 pm

The website reports that Game Changer collected ₹10.78 crore as of 6 pm on Sunday, taking its total to ₹83.38 crore. While this means the film has surpassed the ₹81.32 crore net Indian 2 collected in India, the film is not performing as expected, given that this is just its first week. On its opening day, the Sankranthi release brought in ₹51 crore net in India but on day 2, the film saw a 57.65% drop, collecting only ₹21.6 crore net.

Occupancy has also dropped for the film, which registered a 18.01% occupancy for the Telugu version’s morning shows, with the afternoon shows bringing in 33.22% occupancy. These numbers are better than the Tamil and Hindi versions of the film. With the film not being able to perform much on the weekend, it remains to be seen if it’ll perform better in the coming days where most people prefer to catch a new release for Sankranthi. The film also has Balakrishna’s Daaku Maharaaj and Venkatesh-starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam.

About Game Changer

Game Changer tells the story of an IAS officer called Ram Nandan, linking his story to an activist called Appanna, both played by Ram. The film explores corruption in electoral politics with Suryah playing a corrupt politician called Mopidevi. The film received mixed reviews since its release.