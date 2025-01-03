Menu Explore
Nandamuri Balakrishna, Urvashi Rautela's Daaku Maharaaj song Dabidi Dibidi is internet's latest cringefest. Watch

ByDevansh Sharma
Jan 03, 2025 08:54 AM IST

Choreographer Shekhar Master's ‘obscene’ moves, orchestrated by Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela, in Dabidi Dibidi has got the internet cringing.

Internet's latest cringe fest is here! Nandamuri Balakrishna and Urvashi Rautela's new song, Dabidi Dibidi, from their upcoming action thriller Daaku Maharaaj is out, and its ‘obscene’ steps by Shekhar Master has got the internet fuming. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor reacts to hilarious edit of her ‘talking to’ Urvashi Rautela about Gen Z content)

Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna in Dabidi Dibidi.
Urvashi Rautela and Nandamuri Balakrishna in Dabidi Dibidi.

What's in the song?

The video of the song composed by S Thaman begins with Balakrishna sitting like a king, wearing a blue shirt, an ornate blue jacket over it, brown pants and sunglasses. Urvashi Rautela, dressed in a crop top and skirt, smiles as Balakrishna hits her belly button on beats and pulls her by her dress. During the chorus, Balakrishna hits Urvashi on her rear, and she visibly enjoys it. Even the choreographer is seen enjoying the action and lauding the actors.

Internet reacts

The internet couldn't fathom the obscenity in the song. An X user posted, “Young Girl Dancing with His Grand father!!" pointing out the age difference between Balakrishna, 64, and Urvashi, 30. “Worst Choreography and already trolling started...If you are true well wisher of NBK, please remove the song and reshoot,” read a third comment, while a fourth one stated, “Always picking North Indian actresses for granddaughter role.”

A person also said “Our ‘Bandra , Juhu’ directors don’t make this level of (poop emoji)," referring to the film's producer, Naga Vamsi's comment that Bollywood filmmakers' vision is restricted to the audience of Bandra and Juhu, posh localities in Mumbai, whereas South filmmakers have shown Hindi cinema how to make pan-India entertainers.

Daaku Maharaaj will be released in theatres on January 12 on the occasion of Sankranti. Bobby Kolli has directed the film. The first-look video featured Balakrishna in a dacoit avatar. The film will also feature Bobby Deol as the antagonist, as he will make his Telugu debut. Bobby also recently made his Tamil debut as the antagonist in Siva's period fantasy Kanguva, in which he locked horns with Suriya.

