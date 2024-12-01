Kareena Kapoor reacts to hilarious edit of her ‘talking to’ Urvashi Rautela about Gen Z content

Kareena Kapoor is an actor who has a good sense of humour, and she’s one who can seemingly take jokes even when they’re on her. Stylist Divyank D’Souza posted a video on Instagram, hilariously splicing a ‘conversation’ between Kareena and Urvashi Rautela that made her react. (Also Read: Kareena Kapoor does aarti, Ranbir Kapoor applies tika in inside pics from Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani's roka ceremony) Urvashi Rautela 'talks' about fashion and social media content as Kareena Kapoor 'reacts' in the video.

Kareena reacts to hilarious edit

Divyank’s video sees two different interviews of Kareena and Urvashi. The former’s clips are taken from her radio show, What Women Want, attributing her reactions to the ‘millennial’ mentality while Urvashi’s side of the interview is attributed to the ‘Gen Z’. The video begins with Kareena ‘asking’ Urvashi how she keeps her content ‘fresh and relevant’ and the latter explaining her style.

Kareena seemed to think the video was as hilarious as other people did, it looks like, because she commented, “you were just waiting for this radio season to get over (laughter and heart emojis) so you could do this …killllledddd it bro (laughter, dance and eyes emojis) Gave you enough Contentttt.” Divyank replied to her, “@kareenakapoorkhan toughest edit ever cos you’ve served the best content yet!”

Fans were also thrilled to see the ‘conversation’ between Kareena and Urvashi. One fan hilariously commented, “Shalini passi called and wanted the icecream bag back.” Another wrote, “The last expression of BEBO is everything.” Shibani Akhtar thought it was ‘fab’ while numerous others commented with laughter emojis.

Recent work

Kareena starred in three films this year. She began the year with the heist comedy Crew, which saw Tabu and Kriti Sanon as her co-stars. The film received good response and saw the trio play air hostesses who find themselves in trouble. The Buckingham Murders saw her play a troubled cop mourning personal loss as she’s forced to deal with a difficult case. Most recently she was seen in Singham Again with Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, and Arjun Kapoor.