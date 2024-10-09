Kareena Kapoor tells Alia Bhatt ‘I don’t know if your voice is that good'. Watch promo for What Women Want 5

Kareena Kapoor will soon be back with her chat show What Women Want. Mirchi Plus unveiled the trailer of season 5 on Tuesday night. The guest list includes Kareena's sister-in-law Alia Bhatt, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sonakshi Sinha, Bhumi Pednekar, Neena Gupta, Bhuvan Bam, Ranveer Brar, and Mandira Bedi. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt can't stop laughing as she sings Oo Antava sitting next to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Watch) Kareena Kapoor tells Alia Bhatt "I don't know if your voice is that good" in What Women Want trailer

Kareena chats with Alia

In the promo, Alia can be seen telling Kareena, “In a way, me being on set is me time.” Alia, who recently sang the duet Chal Kudiye with Diljit Dosanjh for her upcoming film Jigra, confesses “once upon a time,” she had plans to become a singer. Kareena, however, warns her, “I don't think your voice is that good." Alia agrees and says she'll stick to bathroom singing.

During the game segment of the episode, Kareena asks Alia whose social media game is better, Alia's or her husband Ranbir Kapoor's. Alia holds up the ‘Me’ placard, but Kareena argues that her cousin Ranbir's social media game is “excellent." Alia then asks her, “Social media game, as in posting or stalking?” Ranbir, who doesn't have an official social media account, is infamous for having an unknown Finsta account.

Other guests

Among other guests, Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen claiming, “I'm not a secretive guy. I'm an open book.” Neena says, “I've learnt that money can buy you everything.” Bhumi confesses that acting “is all I ever wanted to do.” Meanwhile, YouTuber-turned-actor Bhuvan Bam says he always knew what he didn't want to do. He even cracks a joke on Kareena's iconic character of Poo from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.

Mandira Bedi opens up about dealing with her husband Raj Kaushal's death in 2021. Sonakshi reveals she said “I love you” to now-husband Zaheer Iqbal in their first week of dating itself. Kareena's The Buckingham Murders co-star and celebrity chef Ranveer Brar tells her that he's begun getting “villainous roles” from the South Indian film industries.

On the acting front, Kareena will be next seen in Singham Again and Meghna Gulzar's next.