Alia Bhatt can't stop laughing as she sings Oo Antava sitting next to Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Watch

Alia sings Oo Antava

In a clip, Alia was heard singing Oo Antava at the event. The original song featured Samantha and Allu Arjun as they performed in the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise. Alia laughed as she sang the track while Samantha sat next to her smiling.

After she finished singing, Samantha hugged her while the crowd cheered for her. In the clip, the host of the event called Alia "such a sweetheart". The actor was heard saying, "First and hopefully last time." Vedang Raina and Rana Daggubati were also present at the event. For the event, Alia Bhatt wore a black outfit.

Alia prasied Samantha

In a video, Alia was heard saying, "My dearest Samantha, you are a hero on and off-screen. I have so much admiration for your talent, for your resilience, for your strength. It's not easy to be a woman in a man's world, but you have surpassed gender. You stand tall on your two feet, and you have your talent, and your strong kicks to be an example for everyone." She also revealed how Samantha took just 6.5 seconds to accept the invite to the event.

Alia wants to do a film with Samantha

The event was graced by director Trivikram Srinivas. Alia asked Trivikram Srinivas to cast her and Samantha together in a film. "And over here on this stage, not doing this for promotion, I genuinely mean it. Trivikram sir I think Samantha and I should be in a film written and directed by you. They say usually actresses compete with each other and all of that. But there's no such thing. I am so, so grateful that today I have a pan India superstar here to support my film and say such kind words for my film," she added.

Alia's next film

Fans will see Alia next in Jigra in which she plays the role of Satya, a fiercely devoted sister who is determined to rescue her brother, Ankur, played by Vedang Raina. Jigra also features a captivating soundtrack, including the popular track Chal Kudiye and a recreated version of the classic song Phoolon Ka Taaro Ka. Helmed by Vasan Bala, it is produced under the banner of Dharma Productions and will hit the theatres on Friday.