Kareena Kapoor does aarti, Ranbir Kapoor applies tika in inside pics from Aadar Jain, Alekha Advani's roka ceremony

The Kapoor siblings made sure to perform all the rituals at Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's roka ceremony. The bride and groom-to-be were all smiles as their family members and close friends attended the event in Mumbai. In the new pictures that have surfaced on social media, Aadar’s cousins, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor were seen welcoming Alekha into the family. (Also read: Inside Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's roka ceremony with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda. Pics) Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor at Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's roka ceremony.

Kapoor siblings at Aadar and Alekha's roka ceremony

In the first picture, Kareena was seen smiling as she performed aarti of the couple as they sat on the sofa. Both Aadar and Alekha twinned in white for their roka ceremony, giving couple goals. For the occasion, Kareena stunned in a gorgeous Anita Dongre printed saree. A second picture showed Karisma applying tika on Alekha. Another candid shot showed Karisma clicking a selfie with the entire family, which also included Saif Ali Khan, and Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Ranbir Kapoor, dressed in a deep blue sherwani, also performed the rituals, and put tika on Aleka's forehead.

More details

The candid pictures were shared by the official handle of the photographer hired for the event. The caption read, “Here’s a sneak peek into the magical celebration at the Advani house! @aadarjain and @alekhaadvani ‘s Roka was a beautiful blend of candid moments, hearty laughs, soulful music, and cherished memories with Kapoor cousins, family, and friends. From heartwarming smiles to unforgettable celebrations, every frame is filled with love and joy!”

Earlier this year in September, Aadar Jain announced his engagement to Alekha Advani with a heartwarming proposal by the sea. He shared the pictures on his Instagram account. In the caption, he wrote, “My first crush, my best friend & now, my forever.”

Aadar is the son of late Raj Kapoor's youngest daughter Rima Jain. Aadar and Alekha made their relationship public in November 2023 when he shared a photo of themselves together. He was earlier in a relationship with actor Tara Sutaria. She had confirmed her breakup with Aadar in November 2023.