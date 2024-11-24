Inside Aadar Jain-Alekha Advani's roka ceremony with Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Navya Naveli Nanda. Pics

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani's roka ceremony was held on Saturday night. Their family members and close friends attended the event in Mumbai. It was celebration time as the Kapoor sisters, Kareena and Karisma, were seen decked up in traditional attires to attend the ceremony. Now the inside pictures from the intimate affair have surfaced on social media. (Also read: Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani make first appearance after roka ceremony; Kareena Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Karisma attend) Karishma Kapoor with Kareena Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and Aalekha Advani at the ceremony.

Inside pictures from the roka ceremony

In the first picture shared by the stylist Anissa Malhotra Jain, Kareena Kapoor was seen alongside sister Karisma Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda, and bride-to-be Alekha Advani. All of them posed inside the house and smiled for the camera. The space was lit up and decorated beautifully with lights and flowers. Another picture had Kareena giving a goofy expression next to Karisma.

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani in another picture from the ceremony.

More details

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani twinned in white for their roka ceremony, giving couple goals. For the occasion, Kareena stunned in a gorgeous Anita Dongre printed saree. She accessorised the ensemble with a statement choker necklace. Videos shot by the paparazzi outside the roka venue in Bandra showed Kareena waiting in a line with other members of the family, asking them if ‘we should go’. Soon, her aunt Rima Jain hands her a gift basket to take inside the house.

Aadar Jain announced his engagement to Alekha Advani in September with a heartwarming proposal by the sea. In the caption, he wrote, “My first crush, my best friend & now, my forever.”

Aadar is the son of late Raj Kapoor's youngest daughter Rima Jain. Aadar and Alekha made their relationship public in November 2023 when he shared a photo of themselves together. He was earlier in a relationship with actor Tara Sutaria. She had confirmed her breakup with Aadar in November 2023.