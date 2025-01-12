Telangana government revokes decision to allow ticket hikes for Ram Charan-Shankar's Game Changer

Shankar’s maiden Telugu film Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, produced by Dil Raju, the chairman of Telangana Film Development Corporation, was initially permitted to hike ticket prices and hold five shows in the state for a week, beginning with six shows on January 10. However, after a petition filed in the High Court, the government revoked the decision. (Also Read: Game Changer box office collection day 2: Ram Charan-Shankar film collects over ₹72 crore) Ram Charan in a still from Shankar's maiden Telugu film Game Changer.

Game Changer ticket hikes revoked

Telangana government passed a new GO that revoked permission given for Game Changer’s 4 am show and ticket hikes on Saturday. This comes after writ petitions were filed in the High Court by Satish Kamaal and Gorla Bharat Raj questioning the government’s decision to permit it after the Pushpa 2 stampede case at Sandhya Theatre. The HC directed the government to reconsider its decision, following which the new GO was issued. This will go into effect from January 16. The government has also decided not to permit early morning shows in the future in the interest of public interest, health and safety.

What did the previous GO say

The producers had requested government permission for a 1 am show and ticket hikes. But the initial GO on January 8 gave permission to screen six shows on opening day and five shows for nine days after, till January 19. On opening day, approval was granted for a 4 am show, apart from hiking ticket prices by ₹150, including GST, in multiplexes and ₹100 in single screens. The next nine days will see a hike of ₹100 and ₹50 in multiplexes and single screens. This was in return for screening advertisements raising awareness on cyber crime, narcotics and drugs. The Andhra Pradesh government also permitted ticket hikes and 1 am shows.

The Pushpa 2 stampede incident

On December 4, Allu Arjun attended the premiere of his film Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. When fans surged to catch a glimpse of him, it resulted in a stampede-like situation leaving one woman dead and her young son hospitalised in a critical state. The government and police claimed the actor attended the premiere without prior permission. He was arrested in the case on December 13 and is now out on bail. CM Revanth Reddy and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy announced then that special shows and ticket hikes would no longer be permitted in the state.