Game Changer box office collection day 2 (updated live): Ram Charan-Shankar film to beat Indian 2 lifetime?

ByNeeshita Nyayapati
Jan 11, 2025 05:46 PM IST

Game Changer box office collection day 2 (updated live): Shankar's Ram Charan, Kiara Advani-starrer seems to fare better than his Kamal Haasan-starrer.

Game Changer box office collection day 2 (updated live): Shankar’s Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, Anjali and SJ Suryah-starrer Game Changer was released in theatres on January 10 for Sankranthi. According to Sacnilk, the film collected 9.84 crore as of 5 pm on Saturday. (Also Read: Ram Charan gestures at fans to be careful as they crowd his house after Game Changer release. Watch)

Game Changer box office collection day 2 (updated live): Ram Charan plays dual roles in Shankar's film.
Game Changer box office collection day 2 (updated live): Ram Charan plays dual roles in Shankar's film.

Game Changer box office update at 5 pm

The website reports that the film made 9.84 crore net in India on its first Saturday, taking the total collection to 60.84 crore as of 5 pm. Compared to Shankar’s previous film, Indian 2, with Kamal Haasan in the lead role, his Telugu debut is faring well. Indian 2 had collected 25.6 crore on its opening day, with a lifetime collection of 81.32 crore net in India. It remains to be seen if Game Changer will surpass that on its second day. Despite being a weekend, the Telugu version had only 20.66% occupancy for the morning and 31.52% for the afternoon shows—a better percentage than the film’s Tamil and Hindi versions.

Competition from Sankranthi releases

Game Changer received mixed reviews upon release, with Ram’s performance being praised and parts of the film being criticised as outdated. The film had high expectations on it but it looks like it’ll face stiff competition from other Sankranthi releases now. Bobby Kolli’s Balakrishna, Bobby Deol, Urvashi Rautela, Shraddha Srinath and Pragya Jaiswal-starrer Daaku Maharaaj will be released in theatres on January 12. Anil Ravipudi’s Venkatesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer Sankranthiki Vasthunam will be released on January 14. Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, will release 20 minutes of added footage from January 17.

About Game Changer

Game Changer sees Ram in dual roles as an IAS officer called Ram Nandan and an activist called Appanna. Kiara plays his lover Deepika, Anjali plays Parvathy while Suryah plays a corrupt politician called Mopidevi in the film. Srikanth, Samuthirakani, Sunil, Brahmanandam, Vennela Kishore and others play key roles.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
