Ram Charan gestures at fans to be careful as they crowd his house after Game Changer release. Watch

Ram Charan’s latest release, Game Changer, might have received mixed reviews, but the film registered a stellar opening, and his fans are happy. A huge crowd gathered outside his home in Jubilee Hills on Saturday, holding placards and bearing gifts for him. The actor could be seen gesturing at them to be careful. (Also Read: Game Changer review: Ram Charan-Shankar film is an expensive masterclass on electoral politics) Ram Charan met fans thronging his home after the release of Game Changer.

Ram Charan greets fans

In videos shared by a paparazzo on Instagram, Ram’s fans can be seen standing outside his home holding flags and placards and cheering for him. Some even burst crackers to celebrate his first solo release in 6 years, whipping out their phones as soon as they saw him on the balcony of his home. The actor waved at them and greeted them with folded hands, thanking them for their love. He could even be seen holding his heart and thanking them.

After a while, he gestures for them to either move back or leave. Another video shows him standing near the gate of his home and greeting fans who refused to budge. Some shower him with confetti while others struggle to hand him gifts. He can be seen gesturing at them to be careful and not fall before accepting the gifts and thanking them. His security can also be seen keeping check on the crowd. Ram also arranged lunch for everyone who came.

This comes a month after a stampede at Sandhya Theatre during the premiere of his cousin Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule left one woman dead and her young son hospitalised. Arjun was arrested in the case for attending the premiere without prior permission and is out on bail.

About Game Changer

Game Changer is director Shankar’s maiden Telugu film, though his Tamil films have always been dubbed in Telugu. Kiara Advani, Anjali, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Jayaram, Sunil, Brahmanandam and others in key roles. The film sees Ram play an IAS officer called Ram Nandan and an activist called Appanna. He has received appreciation for his portrayal of the latter.

On Saturday, the film’s team announced that Game Changer collected ₹186 crore gross worldwide. According to Sacnilk, the film made ₹51 crore net in India on its opening day. The website estimates that the film made ₹61.10 crore gross.