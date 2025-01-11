Game Changer worldwide box office collection day 1: Ram Charan film opens big, yet over 100 cr behind Pushpa 2

Game Changer worldwide box office collection day 1: S Shankar's Telugu debut directorial, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, has opened big across the globe. As per the film's team, the action entertainer has garnered over ₹150 crore globally. (Also Read – Game Changer box office collection day 1: Ram Charan's film beats VVR opening, collects over ₹47 crore) Game Changer worldwide box office collection day 1: Kiara Advani and Ram Charan's film earns ₹ 186 crore.

Game Changer's global dominance

The official X handle of Game Changer shared the opening day worldwide figures of the film on Saturday morning. It stated, “The king's arrival is setting the box office ablaze (yo emoji) #GameChanger takes a blockbuster opening at the BOX OFFICE (firecrackers emojis) #BlockbusterGameChanger GROSSES 186 CRORES WORLDWIDE on Day 1 (red heart and fire emojis).”

Domestically, Game Changer earned ₹51.25 crore on the opening day across all five languages – Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam. It earned more than thrice globally, earning ₹186 crore on the opening day. The film is set in the world of politics and centres around the story of an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer, played by Ram Charan, who takes on corrupt politicians and fights for fair elections. Backed by Sri Venkateswara Creations, Game Changer also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, and Vennela Kishore.

Much behind Pushpa 2

The opening day worldwide collection of Game Changer is over ₹50 crore more than that of his 2022 blockbuster, SS Rajamouli's historical epic RRR, which opened at ₹133 crore globally. However, it's far behind the latest Telugu blockbuster – Sukumar's action thriller Pushpa 2: The Rule. The Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil-starrer released in cinemas last month and since then, has raked in over ₹1,800 crore at the global box office.

On its opening day on December 5, Pushpa 2 earned ₹294 crore worldwide, thus over ₹100 crore more than the worldwide opening day box office collection of Game Changer, which stands at ₹186 crore. Pushpa 2 is the sequel to Sukumar's 2018 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise, which also fetched Allu Arjun a historic National Award for Best Actor. The Pushpa franchise is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, and a third instalment – Pushpa 3: The Rampage – has also been announced.