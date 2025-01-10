Game Changer box office collection day 1 (updated live): Will Ram Charan film beat VVR, Acharya openings?

Game Changer box office collection day 1 (updated live): Shankar’s Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah and Anjali-starrer Game Changer released in theatres on January 10. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected around ₹29.16 crore net in India so far on opening day. (Also Read: Game Changer review: Ram Charan-Shankar film is an expensive masterclass on electoral politics) Game Changer box office collection day 1 (updated live): Kiara Advani and Ram Charan in a still from Shankar's political drama.

Game Changer box office collection at 8 pm

According to the website, Shankar’s maiden Telugu film has collected ₹29.16 crore net at the box office in India, as of 8 pm. The film had 55.82% occupancy for the morning shows and 39.33% occupancy for the afternoon shows of the Telugu version. The evening shows stand at 50.53%. The afternoon shows of the 4DX version of Hindi had 82% occupancy.

Game Changer is Ram Charan’s first solo film in 6 years. His last solo release was the 2019 Boyapati Srinu-directorial Vinaya Vidheya Rama (VVR) which incidentally also starred Kiara and had an opening of ₹34 crore in India.

His next film after that, the 2022 SS Rajamouli-directorial RRR, with Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt, collected ₹133 crore on opening day. The same year he starred in Koratala Siva’s Acharya with Chiranjeevi, which brought in ₹37.10 crore. After that, Ram made a cameo in Salman Khan-starrer Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023.

About Game Changer

In Game Changer, Ram plays an IAS officer called Ram Nandan and an activist called Appanna. Kiara plays his lover Deepika while Anjali plays Parvathy. Suryah plays a corrupt politician called Mopidevi while Srikanth plays an aging CM called Sathyamurthy. The film, which has a story by Karthik Subbaraj, delves into corruption in electoral politics.

Hindustan Times’ film review reads, “Game Changer is strictly average, even as you’re rooting for it to be something more. It succeeds in staying focused on what it sets out to do - call out corruption in Indian politics - but gives you nothing more. And after Shankar’s last outing, Indian 2, maybe that’s a win.”