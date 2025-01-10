Upasana Konidela can't stop gushing about ‘dearest husband’ Ram Charan's Game Changer

Shankar’s Ram Charan, Kiara Advani, SJ Suryaj and Anjali-starrer Game Changer was released in theatres on January 10. Ram’s wife Upasana Konidela, seemed happy about the response the film had gotten, all praise for the actor and his film. (Also Read: Game Changer review: Ram Charan-Shankar film is an expensive masterclass on electoral politics) Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in a still from Shankar's Game Changer.

Upasana Konidela gushes about Game Changer

Game Changer received permission for the earliest show to begin at 1 am in Andhra Pradesh and at 4 am in Telangana. If her Instagram stories are anything to go by, Upasana has been keeping a close watch on all the reviews that roll in.

She also posted a collection of reviews, including one by Hindustan Times, on X (formerly Twitter), congratulating Ram on the success. She wrote, “Congratulations my dearest husband @AlwaysRamCharan. You truly are a game changer in every way. Love u.”

“Congratulations GLOBAL STAR,” commented one fan under her post. Another joked, “Well, that’s sweet, but did he actually change the game or just your heart?” One fan thought Ram’s acting in the film was award-worthy, “Award worthy acting by @AlwaysRamCharan and #BlockBusterGameChanger.” Another hailed his portrayal of Appanna, “He lived in the Appanna role! His performance is just awesome.”

About Game Changer

Game Changer tells the story of an IAS officer, Ram Nandan, played by Ram Charan, who vows to clean up corruption in electoral politics, unknowingly following in the footsteps of Appanna. Corrupt politician Mopidevi, played by SJ Suryah, who is vying for the CM’s chair, butts heads with him. The film follows their cat-and-mouse chase in a bid to best each other.

Apart from Ram, Kiara, Suryah and Anjali, the film also stars Srikanth, Rajeev Kanakala, Jayaram, Sunil, Samuthirakani, Naveen Chandra and others. Karthik Subbaraj wrote the story for the film, which has music by Thaman S. It remains to be seen how the film will fare on opening day.