Retro: Suriya drops new poster of Karthik Subbaraj's gangster film, his next after Kanguva

Suriya is ready to kick off 2025 with a new update of his upcoming film Retro. His last release Kanguva failed to live upto the audience expectations. On the first day of 2025, Suriya took to his X account to share a new poster of his 44th film, called Retro. (Also read: Suriya 44 titled Retro: Karthik Subbaraj's gangster film is loaded with action, romance. Watch) Suriya in the first look poster of Retro.

Retro poster

In the poster, Suriya looks uber cool in a sea blue jacket teamed with jeans. He is seen standing beside his car on a field, looking ahead. The poster read, ‘Happy New Year’. In the caption, Suriya said, "Happy 2025! Lots of love, lots of light and lots of happiness! #RETRO"

The tagline of the film is: Love, Laughter and War. The film has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography handled by Shreyaas Krishna and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali.

More details

Suriya had unveiled the teaser of the film last week on the occasion of Christmas. In the teaser, Suriya is seen telling Pooja Hegde's character, “(I) will control my temper. Will quit working with my father. Violence, rowdyism, and hooliganism… will quit everything from this moment. Will try to smile and be happy. The purpose of my birth, in your language, my Dhammam, is love. Pure love. That's it. I'm saying it cut and right. Now, tell me, should we get married?” The rest of the teaser is cut to flashes from Suriya's life as a gangster.

Suriya was last seen in Kanguva, where he played a warrior called Kanguva. He also plays a bounty hunter called Francis. The film also starred Disha Patani and Sunny Deol.

Fans had mixed reactions to the film, with some praising Suriya for his performance and some calling out the film’s loud sound mix and Siva’s writing and direction.