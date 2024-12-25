Suriya 44 titled Retro: Karthik Subbaraj's gangster film is loaded with action, romance. Watch

We have an update for those excited for filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj's maiden collaboration with actor Suriya. On the occasion of Christmas, the makers of their upcoming film unveiled not only the title of Suriya 44, but also a teaser that gives a sneak peek into its world. (Also Read: Suriya and Jyotika are all smiles in rare family outing; kids Diya and Dev steal the show. See pic) Retro teaser: Suriya plays a gangster.

What's in the teaser?

The two minute five second teaser starts with Suriya and Pooja Hegde sitting on the banks of a Varanasi ghat, with the evening aarti playing in the background. While she's dressed in a light pink sari, he dons a black kurta. As she ties a band around his wrist, Suriya looks her in the eye and tells her in Tamil, “(I) will control my temper. Will quit working with my father. Violence, rowdyism, and hooliganism… will quit everything from this moment. Will try to smile and be happy. The purpose of my birth, in your language, my Dhammam, is love. Pure love. That's it. I'm saying it cut and right. Now, tell me, should we get married?”

Pooja kissed him on the forehead, nods in agreement, and then holds his hands, smiling. Peppered throughout this scene are flashes from Suriya's other life – the criminal life he leads, following in his father's footsteps. We see him punch through a wall in frustration, pummel and murder men, and smoke a cigarette and drink alcohol together. We also see glimpses of other menacing characters – played by Joju George, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Nasser among others.

Suriya's upcoming projects

Suriya was last seen in Siva's action fantasy epic Kanguva earlier this year. He'll be next seen in Retro, produced by his and wife Jyothika's banner 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films. The tagline of the film is: Love, Laughter and War. The film has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography handled by Shreyaas Krishna and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali. It is slated to release in cinemas in May 2025.

Suriya's next after Retro, helmed by RJ Balaji, will mark the collaboration of Trisha Krishnan and Suriya after nearly 20 years. They were last seen together in the 2005 film Aaru. Suriya and Trisha also worked on the 2002 film Mounam Pesiyadhe and were part of the ensemble cast of Mani Ratnam's 2004 film Aayutha Ezhuthu.