Suriya and Jyotika are all smiles in rare family outing; kids Diya and Dev steal the show. See pic

Suriya and his wife Jyotika are known for being private about their personal lives and prefer to keep a low profile whenever possible. They make a conscious effort to keep their children, Diya and Dev, out of the spotlight. However, in a rare moment, the family of four was recently spotted posing together for a family photograph at a wedding they attended, giving fans a glimpse into their private lives. Also read: Jyotika is proud of husband Suriya amid 'Kanguva' criticism, says reviewers 'forgot about good parts' Suriya and Jyothika like to keep their private life away from the spotlight.

Family outing

A heartwarming family photograph of Suriya, Jyotika, and their children, Diya and Dev, has surfaced on social media and is catching attention.

The picture, which seems to be snapped at someone’s wedding, shows the family posing together, beaming with joy. It is believed they attended the wedding last week.

In the image, Dev is seen mirroring his father Suriya's style in matching black tuxedos and three-piece formal suits. Meanwhile, Jyotika looks elegant in a stunning blue saree, while Diya is seen in a soft mauve ensemble. She is seen graciously carrying a delicate bouquet in her hand.

It is the kids who are stealing the spotlight in the image as it gives fans a rare glimpse into the private lives of the family. “I love how boys grow so fast. For dads, the proud moment comes when you see your son taller than you,” wrote one user, with another writing, "His son suddenly grown up... God Bless”.

“Jyothika is very beautiful,” shared one. One comment read, “Boy is taller than dad”. “Time is flying fast. Kids grow faster nowadays. Good to see Surya and Jo's family,” exclaimed one user.

Suriya’s work report

When we talk of the work front, it was not a great year for Suriya as his film Kanguva didn’t work at the box office. The was released on the big screen on November 14 and opened to mixed response from the audience. Many users appreciated Suriya's acting in the fantasy period drama, while some called it for being too loud. It didn’t perform well at the box office. The film, which was made on a budget of ₹350 crore, minted only ₹106 crore worldwide at the box office.

Helmed by Siva, Kanguva featured Suriya in double roles as Francis and Kanguva and Bobby Deol as the menacing villain, Udhiran along with Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, K. S. Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Ravi Raghavendra and Karunas in key roles. Shot across seven countries, and was released in 35 languages worldwide, a record for an Indian film. At that time, Jyotika voiced support for her husband Suriya amid poor reviews. She described the film as an "absolute" cinematic experience while calling out critics for overlooking the good parts in their analyses.