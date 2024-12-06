Kanguva OTT release: Suriya, Bobby Deol film streams within a month of release post poor box office performance

Kanguva OTT release: Suriya and Bobby Deol's fantasy action drama is all set to release on OTT after a dismissal performance at the box office. On Friday, Prime Video took to official Instagram account and shared that Kanguva will start streaming from December 8, however, there is a twist. Bobby Deol and Suriya-starrer Kanguva to release on OTT.

Kanguva OTT release

Sharing the poster of Kanguva featuring Suriya and Bobby Deol on their Instagram account, Prime Video wrote, "A tale as old as time & a LEGACY that lives on KANGUVA arrives to settle it all. #KanguvaOnPrime, December 8." However, the twist is that the film is only being released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The film is set to release on OTT in less than a month of its release. Reacting the OTT release of the film, netizens expressed disappointment about the film not being released in Hindi.

Kanguva hit the theatres on November 14 and opened to mixed response from the audience. While majority of the users appreciated Suriya's acting in the fantasy period drama, the film was criticised for being too loud. The mixed response affected the box office run of the film. Mounted on a budget of ₹350 crore, Kanguva managed to collect only ₹106 crore worldwide at the box office. The producer of the film, KE Gnanavel Raja, when asked if Kanguva could breach ₹1000 crore mark, told Galatta, "I am expecting ₹2000 crore box office collection, and why are you underestimating it with ₹1000 crore mark." However, the film failed to meet the audience's expectation.

About Kanguva

Helmed by Siva, Kanguva stars Suriya in double roles as Francis and Kanguva and Bobby Deol as the menacing villain, Udhiran along with Disha Patani, Natarajan Subramaniam, K. S. Ravikumar, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Ravi Raghavendra and Karunas in key roles. It is one of the most expensive Tamil films ever made. Shot across seven countries, and was released in 35 languages worldwide, a record for an Indian film.