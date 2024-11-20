Ram Charan's wife Upasana reacts after actor is criticised for visiting dargah; shares why he did so

Upasana Konidela has penned a note for her husband-actor Ram Charan after he visited a dargah recently. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Upasana shared a photo of Ram visiting a dargah. (Also Read | Ram Charan visits temple and dargah in Kadapa; police thrash fans to control overwhelming crowd) Upasana has supported Ram Charan's visit to the dargah.

Upasana shares pic of Ram inside dargah, pens note

In the picture, Ram was seen bowing his head and keeping his hands on his chest. He was seen in a traditional black outfit. The actor also had a huge garland around his neck. Several other people, including singer Mohit Chauhan, were seen around him.

Upasana wrote, "Faith unites, never divides. As Indians, we honour all paths to the divine (folded hands emoji) our strength lies in unity. (National Flag emoji). #OneNationOneSpirit #jaihind. @AlwaysRamCharan respecting other religions while following his own (saluting face emoji)."

Upasana reacts to a negative remark

When a person wrote, "Ma'am respecting other religions doesn't mean you go to their dargah in ayyappa Mala. We can respect their religion by not insulting their faith and respect what they do without interfering in our religion!"

Upasana reacted to the comment by sharing a Times of India article the headline of which read: Embracing Harmony: Sabarimala's Unique Tradition of Praying at the Mosque of Vavar.

As per the article, “devotees pay their respects (at the mosque) before embarking on the journey to the renowned Sabarimala temple in the Periyar Tiger Reserve.”

About Ram's recent dargah, temple visits

Ram recently visited Kadapa in Andhra Pradesh. She was accompanied by Buchi Babu Sana, the director of his next film. On Monday evening, they went to the Ameen Peer Dargah and Sri Vijaya Durga Devi temple. Ram flew from Hyderabad to Kadapa as part of his Ayyappa mala and barefoot to attend the 80th Mushaira Ghazal event. Ram also offered a chaddar made of flowers at the dargah.

About Ram's upcoming films

Ram was last seen in RRR and Acharya, both released in 2022. He also had a cameo in the song Yentamma, from Salman Khan’s 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He recently wrapped up shooting for Shankar’s maiden Telugu film, Game Changer. It also stars Kiara Advani. The film will release in theatres on January 10 next year. Ram's movie with Buchi will feature Janhvi Kapoor as his co-star.