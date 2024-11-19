Ram Charan visits temple and dargah in Kadapa; police thrash fans to control overwhelming crowd

Actor Ram Charan recently visited Kadapa, Andhra Pradesh, with the director of his next film, Buchi Babu Sana. On Monday evening, the duo went to the Sri Vijaya Durga Devi temple and Ameen Peer dargah, where police hit fans to control the massive crowd. (Also Read: Shiva Rajkumar: I love Ram Charan for his simplicity and genuineness though he is a global star) After Ram Charan's temple visit, he went to a dargah where police had to hit fans to control the crowd.

Ram Charan’s Kadapa visit

Dressed in black as part of his Ayyappa mala and barefoot, Ram flew from Hyderabad to Kadapa to attend the 80th Mushaira Ghazal event. Despite being in deeksha, the actor fulfilled an old request from music composer AR Rahman to visit the dargah. He visited the temple with Buchi, performed a pooja and put the script at the Goddess’ feet. Ram also offered a chaddar made of flowers at the dargah.

Fans who got a whiff of the visit tailed Ram right when he landed in Kadapa. They welcomed him with a massive garland and flower petals, with the actor waving at them through the car’s sunroof. However, videos show the situation becoming overwhelming soon, and the police had to hit fans to hold back the crowd trying to catch a glimpse of him, making way for his car that was trying to pass through.

Upcoming work

Ram was last seen in the 2022 films RRR and Acharya. The former film, directed by SS Rajamouli, saw Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt as his co-stars. The latter film, directed by Koratala Siva, was a dud at the box office even though Chiranjeevi also starred. He also had a cameo in Salman Khan’s 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in the song Yentamma.

He wrapped up shooting for Shankar’s maiden Telugu film, Game Changer, with Kiara Advani as his co-star. The film will be released in theatres on January 10 next year for Sankranthi. His movie with Buchi will have Janhvi Kapoor as his co-star.