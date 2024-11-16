Shiva Rajkumar: I love Ram Charan for his simplicity and genuineness though he is a global star

At 62, Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar, or Shivanna as he is popularly known, is on a roll! He has been bestowed with numerous titles like Hat-trick Hero, Century Star, and Karunada Chakravarthy, but he is always Shivanna (Shiva Anna – brother Shiva) to all his fans. His latest film, Bhairathi Ranagal, hit screens on November 15, and the actor spoke to Hindustan Times about the film and other upcoming projects. Also read: Shiva Rajkumar reveals he's receiving treatment for unspecified health issue, will undergo surgery: ‘I panicked but…’ Shiva Rajkumar recently shared that he was suffering from a health issue.

About his projects

Bhairathi Ranagal is a prequel to the superhit film Mufti which came out in 2017. Mufti, starring Srii Murali and Shivanna, was written and directed by Narthan, who has helmed Bhairathi Ranagal as well. The new film delves into the character Bhairathi Ranagal and explores how he became the don from being a lawyer.

“Bhairathi Ranagal is all about how this man became who he is, and black and white are contrasting colours that are used. As a lawyer, he wears white, and then he becomes a don who only wears black. This transformation and contrast are seen immediately from his clothes, but we explain why he does this – he is a man who is trying to do just, just because he’s a don doesn’t mean he’s a terrible man,” explained Shivanna, who added that there is a strong emotional arc to the character as well.

When asked what he found different about director Narthan, he said, “Narthan goes deep into every character and tells us why the person is the way he or she is. He is not superficial – he gives us a deeper understanding. That's what makes his films interesting."

On Telugu debut

Shiva Rajkumar has been in the Indian film industry for several decades now and has seen many young stars of today grow up in front of him. All set to make his debut in Telugu cinema with Tollywood director Buchi Babu Sana in a Ram Charan film, the Bhairathi Ranagal star says he’s very excited about this project.

He opened up about working with Ram Charan and said, “Our family (Dr Rajkumar’s) and Ram Charan’s family have been friends for decades. My father and Chiranjeevi ji were close friends and we all remain close even today. I have seen Ram Charan’s rise in cinema and he’s extremely talented. What I love is that Ram Charan is such a big star when you see him on screen but in real life, he’s so simple and a wonderful human being. That simplicity is really nice to see.”

On his health

Shivanna has stated he will take a month off to go to the US for surgery and be back at work in January 2025. Why did he decide to open up about his health? “Today, it is very easy for people to speculate and write things. I thought that I should be honest with the people, my producers and my fans and tell them myself before the rumours start. My family, actors and colleagues from the film industry have all been so supportive, giving me strength and keeping me motivated at this time. So many people reached out to me and spoke very encouragingly and I feel happy about this. As for my treatment, everything is progressing well and I should be all OK by January,” said the Jailer actor confidently.

When you ask him what he looks for in every role, Shivanna replied, “Every character I do should give the audience a different Shiva Rajkumar. I don’t mean just the get-up or the clothes but the way he behaves and speaks as well.”

After 38 years in the film industry, what motivates him to get up early every day and go to the sets? “Films have given me so much in life! The love of my fans is tremendous and I give back to them through my films,” he replies. As he signs off, it’s clear that Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar doesn’t want to slow down and wants to continue working in good cinema across film industries as always.