Shiva Rajkumar reveals he's receiving treatment for unspecified health issue, will undergo surgery: ‘I panicked but…’

Kannada actor Shiva Rajkumar admitted in a recent interview while promoting his upcoming film Bhairathi Ranagal that he is ‘undergoing treatment’ for a health issue. Talking to Raj News, he clarified that there’s nothing to worry about but didn’t share further information about his illness. (Also Read: Suriya grilled for releasing Kanguva on the same day as Shiva Rajkumar's Bhairathi Ranagal: ‘It's not intentional’) Shiva Rajkumar confirmed in a recent interview that he was suffering from a health issue.

‘I am also a human being’

In the interview, Shiva confirmed that he’s receiving treatment and is on track to recovery now. IE translated what he said in Kannada: “I am also a human being, and I have a health issue. It has come, and I am taking treatment for it. I have about four sessions of treatment to complete.”

Despite the ongoing treatment, the actor said he is fulfilling his work commitments, including shooting for his upcoming film and attending promotions. He also mentioned that he will undergo surgery, most likely in the US, after two more sessions and have a month-long recovery period.

The actor stated that the producers and directors he’s working with know his condition and explained that he has only decided to go public now to avoid misunderstandings. “I panicked when I first learned about it, and I don’t want people to worry. After that, I gained the confidence to face it. Now, it’s getting better. There is no need to worry,” he added.

The actor stated that he recently asked fans to maintain distance while taking selfies with him due to his health. He stated that everything would ‘go back to normal’ in two months. The actor’s fans, who initially panicked at the news, also calmed down after he spoke about it in the interview.

Upcoming work

Shiva will soon star in Bhairathi Ranagal, which is a prequel to his 2018 hit film Mufti. The film will be released in theatres on November 15. He will also star in films titled Uttarakaanda, 45, Bhairavana Kone Paata, and a yet-to-be-titled film with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor.