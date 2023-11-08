Kamal Haasan poses with Aamir Khan, Suriya, Shivarajkumar, Khushbu Sundar, Vignesh Shivan at birthday bash in Chennai

Kamal Haasan celebrated his 69th birthday with a grand party at a Chennai hotel on Monday. Many celebs turned up for Kamal's bash. Now, the actor has thanked celebs and fans for their warm birthday wishes. His party pictures with actors Aamir Khan and Suriya as well as filmmaker Vignesh Shivan and actor-politician Khushbu Sundar have also arrived online. Also read: Aamir Khan attends Kamal Haasan's birthday bash in Chennai, poses with 'original Ghajini' Suriya. See pics Kamal Haasan was joined by Shivarajkumar, Aamir Khan, Suriya, Khushbu Sundar and others at his birthday party.

Inside Kamal Haasan's birthday bash

Kamal, who was dressed in a formal all-white outfit paired with black shoes for his birthday party, posed with Suriya, Aamir Khan, Shivarajkumar and Vishnu Vishal in a picture. Suriya and veteran Kannada actor Shivarajkumar wore white tops with blue denims, while Aamir was in a maroon kurta. Vishnu was in a casual black look. Sharing their picture, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted, "What a pic (fire emoji)." An X user reacted to his tweet, “Really good.”

Kamal Haasan poses with Khushbu, Vignesh

The veteran actor posed with many other celebrity guests at his birthday bash, which had white and silver decor. Responding to Khushbu Sundar's birthday post, which had a candid photo of the two of them from the party, Kamal wrote on X, "Thank you for your warm wishes." She had written in her birthday tweet, "Happy happy happyyyyyyyy Happpppppppppyyyyyy happpppiest birthday to you @ikamalhaasan sir. Words fail to express how much you are loved and admired."

Kamal also thanked Vignesh Shivan in a tweet. The filmmaker had shared two pictures of himself and Kamal from the party. He wrote in Tamil for Kamal, "World hero! Happy birthday..."

Also at the party was filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. Reacting to his birthday tweet, Kamal wrote, "Thank you for your warm wishes and our journey together." The two posed together for a happy picture at the star-studded bash. Sharing their picture, Lokesh had written in his original tweet, “Happy birthday @ikamalhaasan sir. Keep inspiring us forever.”

Kamal's birthday message

The veteran actor took to X on Wednesday, and wrote in Tamil, "So many hearts... all of them are houses where I live. Thank you to all the artistes, leaders, friends and fans, who have made my life meaningful, who have congratulated me on my birthday. You will always be in my memory."

