Ghost Twitter reviews: Shivarajkumar's first film after Rajinikanth's Jailer has 'top-notch action scenes'

The only Kannada release during the festive Navratri week is Ghost, starring veteran actor Shivarajkumar. This marks his first film after his blockbuster Jailer, which featured Rajinikanth in the lead role. Directed by MG Srinivas, Ghost is a heist thriller, which released on the same day as other south Indian biggies such as Vijay’s Leo and Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari, among others. Despite the competition, Ghost film has been getting rave reviews on X (formerly Twitter). Also read: Shivarajkumar promises rivers of blood in violent heist movie. Watch Ghost trailer Shivarajkumar's Ghost released on October 19.

Twitter reviews Ghost

Ghost's first half has received praise from Shivarajkumar's fans for Arjun Janya's ‘excellent background score’, an engaging screenplay, and ‘breathtaking elevation scenes’ that showcase Shivarajkumar like never before. "His action is top-notch," read a tweet. A person wrote, "Ghost first half: Non linear screenplay. Action. Shivanna (Shivarajkumar) in a different avatar. Expect goosebumps in scenes..."

Another tweeted, “Ghost review: Completed first half. Proper heist thriller, Srini's (MG Srinivas's) mark is clearly visible, gripping screenplay, Shivanna screen presence (fire emojis), direction top notch bgm (background music) is a major... the story is like a puzzle... second half??”

However, some criticised the film's slow pace and lack of progress in the story. Others were disappointed that Shivarajkumar has limited screen time, while Malayalam actor Jayaram has a more prominent role.

About Ghost

The film is a heist thriller, with most of the narrative unfolding in a prison. Apart from Shivarajkumar and Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashanth Narayanan, Archana Jois, Satyaprakash and Dattanna are also part of the film's ensemble cast.

Ghost was released in Kannada, Hindi and Tamil on October 19, with the Telugu version coming a week later on October 27, as per a report by OTTplay. While the Shivarajkumar film released in Kerala too, it is being reported that the distributor is presenting the Tamil version in the state. Meanwhile, the Hindi version is being presented by Pen Studios, which is expected to give the film a decent outing.

