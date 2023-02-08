ShivaRajkumar turns emotional seeing late brother Puneeth Rajkumar’s video at event, Nandamuri Balakrishna consoles him

Actor ShivaRajkumar, who is currently waiting for the release of the Telugu dubbed version of his film Shiva Vedha, broke down on Tuesday at the pre-release event of the film when a special video of his late brother Puneeth Rajkumar was played. Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, who presided over as the event’s chief guest, consoled an emotional ShivaRajkumar. Also read: Puneeth Rajkumar's brother Shivrajkumar says 'feeling like I have lost my own child', has message for fans

A clip of ShivaRajkumar crying and Balakrishna consoling him has surfaced on social media. In the clip, ShivaRajkumar can be seen wiping his tears as the anchor talks about Puneeth Rajkumar. Balakrishna, who is seated next to ShivaRajkumar with his han around his shoulder, can be seen consoling him by bringing him closer.

Puneeth Rajkumar died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 46 in October, 2021. He was working out in the gym when he complained of chest pain. He was quickly rushed to a private hospital where ECG was performed on him. Upon instruction, he was rushed to Vikram hospital where he breathed his last in the ICU.

Two days before his untimely demise, Puneeth attended the pre-release event of Bhajrangi 2 along with KGF fame Yash. At the event, he even danced to the tunes from the movie.

One of the biggest stars in Kannada cinema, Puneeth was the son of superstar Rajkumar. He started his career as a child artist with 1985 film Bettadu Hoovi, and even won the National Film Award for Best Child Artist. Puneeth made his debut as a lead actor with 2002 Kannada film Appu. Some of his popular famous films include Abhi, Veera Kannadiga, Arasu, Raam, Hudugaru and Anjani Putra, among others. He was last seen in Yuvarathnaa, which released early this year and became a blockbuster.

Meanwhile, Shiva Vedha, originally made in Kannada, released in cinemas last December. It is tipped to be a period-action film set against the backdrop of a village. Directed by A Harsha, the film marks ShivaRajkumar’s fourth venture with the filmmaker after Bhajarangi, Vajrakaya, and Bhajarangi 2. Ganavi Laxman plays the female lead in the film. The Telugu dubbed version Shiva Vedha is scheduled to release on February 9.

