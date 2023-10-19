Bhagavanth Kesari Twitter reviews: Nandamuri Balakrishna's latest is called a 'clean family entertainer'

Bhagavanth Kesari, starring veteran actor Nandamuri Balakrishna, released worldwide on Thursday. The first reviews of Bhagavanth Kesari are in and some are calling the film a perfect family entertainer. The film's cast received positive reviews from others on X (formerly Twitter), who said Bhagavanth Kesari lived up to their expectations. Also read: Nandamuri Balakrishna's action packed Bhagavanth Kesari trailer Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Bhagavanth Kesari released on October 19.

About Bhagavanth Kesari

The film features Nandamuri Balakrishna in the lead role and also stars Sree Leela and Kajal Aggarwal in key roles. Arjun Rampal makes his Telugu debut with the film directed by Anil Ravipudi. He plays the antagonist Rahul Sanghvi in Bhagavanth Kesari. It is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner.

Twitter reviews Bhagavanth Kesari

An X (Twitter) user wrote, "With Bhagavanth Kesari, Anil Ravipudi delivers a solid second half. Nandamuri Balakrishna and @sreeleela14 deliver terrific performances. After a longtime NBK (Nandamuri Balakrishna) has done an excellent role. It's clean family entertainer..."

One also tweeted, "A good moral and commercial entertainer..." A person wrote, “Just finished watching Bhagavanth Kesari movie, it was very nice movie and treat to watch Nandamuri Balakrishna garu (brother) with @AnilRavipudi's way of presenting him. I really enjoyed the movie. Especially, the new dialogues. NBK's screen presence and other artistes performances was simply superb.”

Another said, "Bhagavanth Kesari - OUTSTANDING! Balakrishna's finest. Anil Ravipudi belongs to the rare breed of self-aware modern commercial directors, who can infuse a breath of fresh air into the genre and expertly handle stars. Balayya's speech at the school is a standout. Winner (firecracker emoji)."

Director Anil Ravipudi on Bhagavanth Kesari

Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film is facing a clash with Thalapathy Vijay's Leo at the box office amid the Naavratri festival. Lokesh Kanagaraj's film Leo was also released on October 19.

Ahead of Bhagavanth Kesari's release, Anil Ravipudi had an interaction with the media in Hyderabad, where he said as per a report by 123Telugu, “Bhagavanth Kesari showcases how girls need to be brought up in life. We have depicted it through Sreeleela’s character. Women are in the army but not in the war zone. We researched this topic, and I have seen films like Gunjan Saxena, though it is about the Air Force.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail