Bhagavanth Kesari trailer: Nandamuri Balakrishna stars in action packed drama, challenges Arjun Rampal. Watch

The much-anticipated trailer of the film Bhagavanth Kesari is here! On Sunday, the makers released the trailer of the Nandamuri Balakrishna starrer at an event in Warangal. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the Telugu film also stars Kajal Aggarwal and Arjun Rampal. (Also read: Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi to marry in Tuscany, Ram Charan's wife Upasana reveals. Check out her post) Bhagavanth Kesari is set to release on October 19.

About the trailer

The nearly 3-minute long trailer introduces the bond between Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari (played by Nandamuri Balakrishna) and his niece Vijaya Laxmi (played by Sree Leela) as he coaxes her to prepare hard for the upcoming army entrance examination. She trains hard for the exam, practising running, and boxing among other things. She tells him to leave her alone as she does not think she is cut out for it.

Unfortunately she is abducted by the goons who work under the villain Rahul Sanghvi, who is played by Arjun Rampal. He makes a grand entrance, walking in on a crutch. "Even God cannot find someone who is stronger than me," he declares. "If a father stands in front of the child, he is equal to all Gods combined together," is what Kesari responds. As the clash between them ripens, Bhagavanth Kesari promises an action-packed ride filled with massy dialogues and pulsating score.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, many fans added to the comments. One said, "Goosebumps!! Mindblowing trailer!! Can't wait to watch the movie!! Sureshot Mega blockbuster." A fan wrote, "Can't wait for the grand entry of Nelakonda Bhagavanth Kesari (aka NBK) on October 19th!" A comment read, "Wow, Awesome trailer. Different balayya with different dialogue delivery with new attire. Surprise to see the director Anil Ravipudi presenting this kind of film by mixing with sentiment and comedy touch. All the best to Balayya sir, all the cast and crew."

Bhagavanth Kesari is produced by Sahu Garapati and Harish Peddi under the Shine Screens banner. The cinematography is by C Ram Prasad while the music has been composed by S Thaman. It is set for a release on October 19.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here! ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON