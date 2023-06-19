Kajal Aggarwal's geeky look in Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari unveiled on her birthday. See pic

Kajal's first look poster

Director Anil Ravipudi took to Twitter to share the first look poster of Kajal. Sharing the poster, he wrote, “Birthday wishes to the ever-charming @MsKajalAggarwal. May your talent and Charisma continue to captivate audiences on the big screen."

While some fans wished Kajal on her birthday, others thanked Anil for sharing the actor's Bhagavanth Kesari first look. Going by the poster, looks like Kajal plays a character, who’s sort of a geek. She wore a saree with spectacles, and can be seen posing with a book called Research Methods In Psychology.

Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming film Telugu film Bhagavanth Kesari's first look is out.

About Bhagavanth Kesari

The film, tipped to be a high-octane commercial potboiler, marks the maiden collaboration of Anil Ravipudi with Balakrishna. The project marks the Telugu debut of Arjun Rampal, who has been roped in to play the antagonist. It also stars Sree Leela in a key role.

Kajal's Satyabhama teaser

On the eve of Kajal’s birthday, the makers of her upcoming Telugu film Satyabhama also released a special teaser, which gives us a glimpse of her character. In the teaser, Kajal is seen walking inside a lock-up and roughing up a criminal. Going by the visuals, it looks like she plays a hot-headed, no-nonsense cop.

Kajal's projects

In 2021, Kajal was seen in her last Telugu film Mosagallu directed by Jeffery Gee Chin and co-starring Vishnu Manchu. Over the last few months, Kajal has been busy with her son.

Last seen on screen in Tamil horror comedy Ghosty, Kajal recently resumes shoot for Shankar’s Indian 2.

In an Instagram live chat with Neha Dhupia a few months ago, Kajal said she was excited to return to the sets of Indian 2.

Indian 2 is the sequel to the highly successful 1996 vigilante action-drama starring Kamal Haasan. The sequel marks the reunion of Kamal and filmmaker Shankar after two decades. The film also stars Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh in key roles.

