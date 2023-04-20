Kajal Aggarwal shares cute pic of son Neil sitting inside a box as she wishes him on first birthday. See post

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has shared a sweet picture of her son Neil, who turned one on Thursday. The little one is seen in a yellow shirt, sitting in a drawer with a yellow throw placed in the middle of a garden with a ‘1’ foil balloon tied to it. The actor also penned a sweet message to mark his first birthday. Kajal had tied the knot with Gautam Kitchlu in 2020. Also read: Kajal Aggarwal's son Neil pulls off plank 'longer than her' in cute video, leaves fans in awe: 'What's he training for?' Kajal Aggarwal has shared a post on son Neil's first birthday.

Sharing his adorable picture on Instagram, Kajal wrote, “And just like that our sunshine boy is (the big) 1!!!! @neil_kitchlu…" Actor Rakul Preet Singh reacted to the picture, “Omg (Oh my God) what a cutieeeeeee.” Actor Lakshmi Manchu commented on the post, “No! What! He was born yesterday! A full year already? Happppppppppppy birthday Neil. Lots of hugs and kisses.” Actors Neha Dhupia and Hansika Motwani also wished him on his birthday.

Kajal Aggarwal's post for son.

Kajal has multiple projects in pipeline, including Kamal Haasan's Indian 2. She also learnt Kalaraipayattu for the film as she resumed work post pregnancy. She also has an untitled Anil Ravipudi film, a Hindi film and one more Tamil film in her kitty.

During her conversation with Neha Dhupia for her Freedom To Feed campaign, Kajal had talked about her son's birth and how special he is for her. She said, “I was chanting through my delivery process and I was trying to meditate. I was trying to do all the gazillion things that I was told about. However, the minute my baby was on my chest, the world faded away. It was just him and me. I was grateful I was crying and those nine months of difficulties and challenges just vanished. I couldn't think of anything. Nothing mattered except for my boy in my arms. Nothing else. My baby is an extension of my life and my baby is really the happiest thing that could happen to me, the love of my life. But I am who l am and I don't want to ever lose that.”

