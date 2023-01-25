Kajal Aggarwal's son Neil pulls off plank 'longer than her' in cute video, leaves fans in awe: 'What's he training for?'

Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram Reels and shared a cute video of son Neil Kitchlu. The baby can be seen performing plank on a mat. Neil's strength and balance left many fans impressed. While Kajal wondered ‘what he’s training for' fans were surprised to see Neil performing plank like a pro, and dropped sweet comments on the video. Kajal and Gautam Kitchlu were blessed with their baby boy in April, 2022. (Also read: Kajal Aggarwal shares how her typical mornings with Neil and their pet dog look like)

In the clip, Kajal's son Neil wore an animal printed full sleeves outfit. He performed plank on an baby mat. Taking to Instagram Reels, the actor shared a video compilation of her son posing while doing plank, and and wrote, “I wonder what he’s training for.” She used hashtag ‘he planks longer than me.’ Actor Sundeep Michael Kishan commented, “Hahah (red heart emoji).”

Reacting to the video, one of Kajal's fans commented, “He is training to get six packs and stay fit like his mom.” Another fan wrote, “Olympics 2040” with reference to her caption. Other fan commented, “Awe, he is trying to crawl, my bub did this too.” Another fan wrote, “Kajal, he's such a cute boy. Lots love from Kolkata." A fan also commented, “Next @tigershroff ye hi banega (He will become Tiger Shroff 2.0).” A fan also wrote, “So cute and active."

Last week, Kajal celebrated son Neil completing nine months and called him 'darling boy' as she shared adorable pictures with him. She wrote, "@Neilkitchlu I can’t wait to see all the things God will do through you. In the meantime, we stay thankful for the past 9 months, and the years ahead. Happy 3/4th birthday, my darling boy.”

Kajal and businessman Gautam Kitchlu married in 2020. The couple was blessed with a baby boy on April 19, 2022. After embracing motherhood, Kajal has been working on her upcoming film Indian 2 with Kamal Haasan and Priya Bhavani Shanka. She also has three Tamil films – Karungaapiyam, Ghosty and Uma – in pipeline.

