Kajal Aggarwal shares how her typical mornings with Neil and their pet dog look like

Actor Kajal Aggarwal took to Instagram to share pictures from her happy morning. She posted three pictures from her 'morning routine' on Monday. She expressed that she gets distracted while doing yoga due to her baby boy Neil and little pup. In the picture, she confessed that she ends up showering love on both of them after losing focus from yoga.

Taking to Instagram Stories, she shared one picture with her yoga mat and wrote, “Stretching that stiffness away while Mia is going for it on her wooden chewy, What my mornings look like…” The picture also featured her dog with a bone stuck in her mouth. Kajal wore a white T-shirt with red heart and headphones print on it. She wore a pair of tie-dye pants.

Kajal Aggarwal shares pictures with son Neil and pup Mia.

In another photo, she held her son Neil in her arms and looked at Mia with love. She captioned the picture, “Ofcourse focus is a challenge with my biggest distractions..” Neil decked up in white-coloured top and shorts. In the last photo, Kajal showered love on her baby as she kissed his forehead. She held her son with one hand and kept her another hand on her pup, Mia and wrote, “Smotheringggg them with love and kisses is the obvious choice.” She used ‘Absolutely adorable’ and ‘heart hands emoji’ on the picture. She also used ‘mine’ and ‘baby sticker’ on her story. Kajal hid her son's face with muffin emoji.

Kajal got married to Gautam Kitchlu in an intimate ceremony in October 2020. The wedding was held at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai. The couple welcomed their first baby, Neil in April. Recently, Kajal penned a long note as her son Neil turned six months old and wrote, “I can’t believe how fast the past 6 months have gone by or the profound change that has taken place in my life. I’ve gone from a scared young woman holding a wriggling mass on her chest and wondering how she was going to care for it to now fulfilling mommy duties and learning as I go along. Of course, balancing full time work and ensuring I never compromise on my time, attention, love, nurturing care for you- is extremely challenging.”

She will be next seen in Indian 2 alongside Kamal Haasan. She also has Karungaapiyam, Ghosty, and Uma in the pipeline.

