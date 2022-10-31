Ghosty teaser: Kajal Aggarwal has a double role in her first film since son Neil's birth

Actor Kajal Aggarwal, who is currently shooting for her upcoming Tamil film Indian 2, is gearing up for her first release since she embraced motherhood earlier this year in April. The teaser of her forthcoming Tamil horror-comedy Ghosty was released on Monday. The film features Kajal in dual roles, playing an actor as well as a cop. Also read: New mom Kajal Aggarwal practises sword fighting, Kalaripayattu as she preps for Indian 2

Kajal took to Twitter to release the teaser and called it perfect for the Halloween season. In the teaser, Yogi Babu’s character introduces Kajal’s dual roles. She plays an actor as well as a cop. When the actor Kajal accidentally dies on a film set, she turns into a ghost and makes life hell for the other Kajal’s character. Sharing the teaser, Kajal wrote, “Here is full on entertainment mode teaser of #Ghosty starring @iYogiBabu and me! Perfect for Halloween, isn’t it?”

Last seen on screen in Tamil romantic drama Hey Sinamika, Kajal is all set for her acting comeback. She took a break from acting after becoming a mom. Ghosty is her first official film to release after months.

In a recent Instagram live chat with Neha Dhupia, Kajal said she’s returning to acting with Kamal Haasan’s Indian 2. In the clip from their chat, Kajal told Neha Dhupia that she’s going to resume shoot for Indian 2 from September.

Indian 2 is the sequel to the highly successful 1996 vigilante action-drama starring Kamal Haasan. The sequel marks the reunion of Kamal and filmmaker Shankar after two decades. The film also stars Siddharth and Kajal in key roles.

Over the last few months, Kajal has been busy with her son. In May, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, she shared the first pic of her infant where she can be seen cradling him in her arms. Kajal shared a long note addressed to Neil, talking to her first-born about how special he is to her. The post received a lot of love from fans and also Kajal’s friends in the film industry.

