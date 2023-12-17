Bagheera teaser: Srii Murali promises an action packed entertainer, fans can't keep calm. Watch

The highly anticipated teaser for Bagheera is out. On the occasion of actor Srii Murali's birthday on December 17, the makers have released the 26-second-long action-packed teaser. Produced under the Hombale Films banner, Bagheera's teaser gives viewers an insight into the dark world of the upcoming film and also introduces the raw and riveting drama that the film promises. (Also read: Salaar advance booking: Prabhas film collects over ₹1 crore, sells more than 51K tickets across India) A still from Bagheera teaser.

About Bagheera teaser

On Sunday, the teaser for Bagheera was released by Hombale Films. The post on X (formerly Twitter) read, "When society becomes a jungle... only one predator roars for justice... (fire emoticon) Presenting #BagheeraTeaser to you all. Wishing our 'Roaring Star' @SRIMURALIII a very Happy Birthday."

The teaser for the upcoming Kannada film shows a glimpse of the world enveloped by injustice, violence and uproar. It is then when Bagheera emerges from the dark to fight these misusers of power. The teaser promises jaw-dropping action and stunning camerawork. It ends with Srii Murali's character standing atop a building looking at the city in front of him.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the teaser, a fan wrote, "Kannada industries are growing much faster than other film industry!" Another said, "It is not just a teaser, it's an emotion for Murli Anna fans. Goosebumps." A comment read, "Roaring star is back on track! Great teaser. That final BGM is mental! Congrats to the whole team." Another said, "This is the redemption Kannada film industry needed since a long time....look at the visuals and BGM.. literally gives Hollywood vibes." "I was excited but wasn't expecting the teaser would be so intense bang on (fire emoticons) Sri Murali as usual Roaring!" read another comment.

Bagheera, which is helmed by Hombale Films, known for backing blockbuster films like KGF 1, Kantara, and the upcoming Prabhas-starrer Salaar, is directed by Dr. Suri, who makes his directorial comeback after a decade. It is written by Prashanth Neel. B. Ajaneesh Loknath has composed the music of the film. Bagheera is set to release in mid 2024.

