Don’t know why director H Vinoth withdrew the offer he made for Thalapathy 69: Shiva Rajkumar

There has been a lot of news that Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar has been offered a plum role in Thalapathy Vijay’s last film before the Tamil Nadu 2026 elections. The Kannada star, speaking exclusively to Hindustan Times, stated that the director of Vijay’s film, H Vinoth, had personally met him in Bengaluru and narrated the role to him. “It was a beautiful role in the film,” revealed the Bhairathi Ranagal star. (Also read: Vijay, Pooja Hegde fist bump at Thalapathy 69 launch; chat away with Bobby Deol. See pics) Shiva Rajkumar was set to star in a new movie with Vijay.

‘It will not work out’

However, the Kannada star went on to reveal to Hindustan Times that he is actually not part of Thalapathy 69. Shiva Rajkumar explained, “Some weeks back, director H Vinoth came to meet me again and told me that, unfortunately, it will not work out this time for Vijay’s film and that he would come with some other offer in the future. I don’t know what happened and why they withdrew the offer. But it’s not an issue for me personally.” (Also read: Bobby Deol ‘super excited’ to star in Vijay's final film Thalapathy 69 by H Vinoth)

A busy schedule

Bhairathi Ranagal, which released on November 15, is the latest film of the 62-year-old star who has been extremely busy working in numerous films in Kannada and Tamil cinema over the last few years. Shiva Rajkumar added, “I am also busy with numerous projects and in case I had to do Vijay’s film, I would have had to shuffle my schedule dates. I have just completed 45 by director Arjun Janya and have Bhairavana Kone Paata by director Hemanth Rao. I have also signed Telugu director Buchi Babu Sana’s film with Ram Charan. So, it's a busy time for me."

The Captain Miller actor recently opened up about his health issue and while not revealing what it was, said, “I am going to the US in December for a surgery and will be taking a break. Once I am back in January 2025, I will be back at work!”