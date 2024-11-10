Game Changer, Pushpa 2 The Rule: Telugu films head to UP, Bihar for trailer launches

Gone is the time when Telugu stars planned promotional events and interviews only in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana right before the film’s release. An audio launch and a pre-release event were prerequisites to ensure the movie reached the masses. But ever since SS Rajamouli decided to show the country a thing or two with Baahubali, pan-India and even promotions in the US have been the new norm. (Also Read: Allu Arjun reveals why he wanted to win a National Award for Pushpa The Rise: ‘It hurt me to see…’) Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna will soon head to Patna for Pushpa 2 promotions. Ram Charan, Kiara Advani were recently in Lucknow for Game Changer.

But the actors and filmmakers soon learned that no matter how much foreign press your film gets, the heartlands of India must never be forgotten. Cue films like Game Changer and Pushpa 2: The Rule, ensuring they chart in cities in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar as part of their promotional run and maybe even go a step further to kick-start their promotional tour from there.

Game Changer teaser launch in Lucknow

Lucknow’s Pratibha Theatre tasted some naatu (local) spice on Saturday evening with the launch of Ram Charan and Kiara Advani’s Game Changer teaser. An event that could’ve been held even in Hyderabad suddenly felt like a testament to Ram’s star power when fans thronged to the venue to catch a glimpse of the star.

SJ Suryah, Anjali, and producer Dil Raju also accompanied them, but all eyes were on Ram and Kiara, greeting fans from atop a bus set up for the occasion. Director Shankar was busy with the film’s pre-production, given its release on January 10, 2025, for Sankranthi. And if there needed more proof of the excitement this teaser launch brought fans, a compilation of fans celebrating across the southern states is also enough.

The Game Changer team will also head to the US later to promote the film.

Pushpa 2: The Rule trailer launch in Patna

After the successful Lucknow event, Patna is gearing up to sample some fire. The team of Sukumar’s Pushpa 2: The Rule released their itinerary on Saturday, which made lead actor Rashmika Mandanna say, “LET THE CONQUER BEGIN!” in all caps.

Allu Arjun and the rest of the team will kick-start their promotional tour with a trailer launch in Patna on an unspecified date. Much like Game Changer's event, hoopla is to be expected. Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Hyderabad follow. The film will be released in theatres on December 5, so it remains to be seen when the team plans on touring the country.