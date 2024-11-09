Ram Charan goes barefoot as he heads to Lucknow for Game Changer teaser launch. Watch

Ram Charan was spotted heading to Lucknow from Hyderabad on Saturday morning. Dressed in an all-black outfit, the actor was barefoot as he exited a luxury vehicle, much to some people’s surprise. The teaser for his upcoming film Game Changer will be launched today. (Also Read: Varun Tej says he's closer to Ram Charan than Allu Arjun for this reason: ‘He's my 3 AM person’) Ram Charan walked barefoot at the airport as he wore an Ayyappa mala.

Ram Charan goes barefoot

Ram was clicked arriving at the Hyderabad airport in his Lexus LM MPV on Saturday morning. The actor exited the car dressed in a simple black shirt and trousers, he was also barefoot. For the unversed, Ram wears an Ayyappa Swamy mala (rosary and clothing worn during a 41-day period of devotion) every year. Whenever he’s not shooting, the actor is mainly seen wearing the mala, which requires him to wear simple black clothing and go barefoot.

Game Changer teaser launch

He is heading to Lucknow to launch the teaser of Shankar’s Game Changer. The much-awaited glimpse of the film, starring Ram and Kiara Advani in lead roles, will be launched at 6:03 pm on Saturday. On Friday night, the film’s team teased fans with a sneak peek of the glimpse, consisting of numerous sharp cuts from the film’s teaser that upped the anticipation to know more about the film’s story.

About Game Changer

Game Changer is based on a story written by Karthik Subbaraj. Anjali, Samuthirakani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Prakash Raj and Sunil also play key roles in the film. While nothing much is known about the story, the promotional material hints that it deals with electoral politics. Thaman S has composed the film’s music. After multiple delays, the film is releasing in theatres on January 10 for Sankranthi.

Upcoming work

Ram has also said yes to projects helmed by Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar. He has begun shooting for the former film, featuring Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar. The film with Sukumar is yet to go on floors.