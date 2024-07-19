Bobby Simha gets trolled for his statement on the negative response to Indian 2: ‘Everyone thinks they're intelligent’

Kamal Haasan and Shankar reunited after more than two decades for Indian 2 - a prospect that excited fans. Unfortunately, the sequel to their 1996 iconic film ended up being underwhelming, with the audience and critics panning it. Bobby Simha, who also acted in the film opened up about the negative reviews while talking to Behindwoods. (Also Read: Indian 2 box office collection day 7: Kamal Haasan film witnesses slight dip, earns over ₹70 crore in 1st week in India) Shankar, Kamal Haasan, Siddharth and Bobby Simha at an event for Indian 2.(PTI)

‘They make up reasons to criticise’

When asked about the negative reviews for the film, Bobby defended it. He said, “Everyone thinks they’re intelligent. If something is good, people think they’ll look foolish if they admit that. So, instead, they make up reasons to criticise it. We shouldn’t care about them. We need to only care about the audience, the family audience who liked the film. We don’t need to care about intellects and their opinions.” He also pointed out in the interview that Indian 2 shouldn’t be judged till people watch Indian 3.

Bobby Simha trolled for statement

Movie buffs were miffed at Bobby’s statement, calling him out for blaming the viewers instead of the filmmakers for the debacle. One wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “#BobbySimha rather than you blaming audiences, admit the flaws in the movie and try to entertain audiences genuinely. Please re-watch your brilliant performances in #Indian2 again. Don't underestimate audiences.”

Another wrote, “Bobby Simha, it's important to acknowledge and respect the diverse opinions of the audience. If people are expressing their dislike for #Indian2, it's a reflection of their genuine experiences. Perhaps you should consider watching the movie with the general audience, rather than in a celebrity setting, to better understand their perspective and feedback.”

One miffed person wrote, “If somebody complains in a hotel the sambar is bad, the kitchen worker will blame the customer who doesn't know to taste it - Bobby boy logic. Kindly sit and watch your own films from now.”

However, some came to his defence with one fan writing, “If you listen clearly he never blamed the audience. Don't twist his statement. He is clearly talking about the so called film intellectuals who always find negatives in all the films.”

About Indian 2

Indian 2 also stars Siddharth, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Rakul Preet and Samuthirakani. Towards the end of Indian 2, the makers shared a glimpse of Indian 3 which saw Kamal and Kajal Aggarwal. Kamal reprised his role as Senapathy for Indian 2.