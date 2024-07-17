Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 gets trimmed by 12 minutes for a ‘crisper experience’ after audience feedback

Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 released in theatres last Friday to largely negative reviews. The sequel to S Shankar's 1996 vigilante film arrived 18 years after the original but did not meet the expectations of fans, many of whom complained that the film is overlong and lacked depth. Now, Lyca Productions have edited out 12 minutes from the film in a trimmed version, which will now be shown in theatres. (Also read: Indian 2 box office collection day 5: Kamal Haasan film earns over ₹65 crore so far; makes ₹3 cr on first Tuesday) Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 witnessed a massive drop in collections.

Indian 2 trimmed by 12 minutes

On Wednesday, Lyca Productions took to their official X (previously Twitter) account to share a new poster of the film announcing the trimmed version. The words in the poster read, “We heard you! Indian 2 is now trimmed by 12 minutes! Now watch the trimmed version of the film in cinemas near you!”

“Witness the enhanced version of #Indian2 🇮🇳 (scissors emoticon). Now presenting a streamlined edition trimmed by 12 min. Catch it in cinemas near you for a crisper experience!” read the caption.

About Indian 2

Indian 2 is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies. In the film, Kamal revives the role of Senapathy, called 'Indian Thatha' lovingly by fans. He fights corruption, armed with the ancient martial art practice of India, 'varma kalai'. Indian 2 features an ensemble cast including Samuthirakani, Bobby Simha, Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

An excerpt from the Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Indian 2 has great cinematography, lavish sets, use of AI and other technologies, superb prosthetic work and so on but what’s missing is a strong story.”

The film did well in the first three days of its release but dropped to single digits on its first Monday. So far, the film has minted ₹65.15 crore in India.