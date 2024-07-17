Indian 2 box office collection day 5: Kamal Haasan film earns over 65 crore so far; makes 3 cr on first Tuesday

Indian 2 box office collection day 5: The film did well in the first three days of its release but has tanked since the first Monday. As per Sacnilk.com, the movie has earned over ₹65 crore so far. S Shankar has directed Indian 2. (Also Read | Indian 2 movie review: Kamal Haasan's film is visually striking, but filled with political sermons) Kamal Haasan in a still from Indian 2.

Indian 2 domestic box office

According to the report, Indian 2 earned ₹25.6 crore [Tamil: ₹16.5 crore; Hindi: ₹1.2 crore; Telugu: ₹7.9 crore] on day one. Indian 2 earned ₹18.2 crore [Tamil: ₹13.7 crore; Hindi: ₹1.3 crore; Telugu: ₹3.2 crore] on day two. The film collected ₹15.35 crore [Tamil: ₹11.35 crore; Hindi: ₹1.4 crore; Telugu: ₹2.6 crore] on day three.

On day four, Indian 2 earned ₹3 crore [Tamil: ₹2 crore; Hindi: ₹35 lakh; Telugu: ₹65 lakh]. The film earned ₹3 crore nett in India as per early estimates on its day five for all languages. So far, the film has minted ₹65.15 crore in India.

About Indian 2

One of the most-awaited Tamil films of the year, Indian 2 saw the reunion of two big names – Kamal Haasan and S Shankar, after 28 years. Indian 2 is the sequel to the 1996 cult film Indian, directed by Shankar. It is jointly produced by Lyca Productions and Red Giant Movies.

The film also stars Siddharth, S J Suryah, Bobby Simha, Gulshan Grover and late Nedumudi Venu. The music for the original film was by AR Rahman, while Anirudh composed the music for the sequel.

Kamal return as Senapathy

In the film, Kamal revives the role of Senapathy, called 'Indian Thatha' lovingly by fans. He fights corruption, armed with the ancient martial art practice of India, 'varma kalai'.

The decision to revive Senapathy's character, who would be 106 years old as per the plot, was one of the questions the Indian 2 team had to often field when they met the press during promotional tours. At a press conference in Mumbai in June, Kamal had joked that he would like to act even when he turns 120 years old.

When Shankar spoke about Senapathy's age

Shankar had defended his decision by pointing out to a 120-year-old Chinese martial artist. "There is a martial art master in China, his name is Lu Zijian. At the age of 120 he is performing martial arts, he is flying and kicking and all. This Senapathy character is also a master, master in an ancient martial art called Varma," Shankar had said as quoted by news agency PTI. Indian 2 hit the theatres on July 12.