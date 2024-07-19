Indian 2 box office collection day 7: Kamal Haasan film witnesses slight dip, earns over 70 crore in 1st week in India

Indian 2 box office collection day 7: The film registered a slight dip in its earnings on the seventh day of its release. As per Sacnilk.com, Indian 2 has already earned an estimated ₹70 crore nett within a week after it hit the theatres. (Also Read | Indian 2 movie review: Kamal Haasan's film is visually striking, but filled with political sermons) Indian 2 box office collection day 7: Kamal Haasan in a still from the film.

Indian 2 domestic box office

As per the report, Indian 2 earned ₹25.6 crore [Tamil: ₹16.5 crore; Hindi: ₹1.2 crore; Telugu: ₹7.9 crore] on day one. It collected ₹18.2 crore [Tamil: ₹13.7 crore; Hindi: ₹1.3 crore; Telugu: ₹3.2 crore] on day two. The film earned ₹15.35 crore [Tamil: ₹11.35 crore; Hindi: ₹1.4 crore; Telugu: ₹2.6 crore] on day three. On day four, Indian 2 earned ₹3 crore [Tamil: ₹2 crore; Hindi: ₹35 lakh; Telugu: ₹65 lakh].

Indian 2 collected ₹3 crore [Tamil: ₹2 crore; Hindi: ₹40 lakh; Telugu: ₹6o lakh] on day five. It earned ₹3.3 crore [Tamil: ₹2.05 crore; Hindi: ₹45 lakh; Telugu: ₹8o lakh]. The film earned ₹2 crore nett in India as per early estimates on day seven for all languages. So far in India, the film has minted ₹70.45 crore.

About Indian 2

Directed by S Shankar, Lyca Productions is one of the production banners behind Indian 2. The film stars Kamal Haasan in the lead role of Senapathy. Indian 2 is a follow-up to Kamal's hit film Indian, which featured him in a dual role and also starred Manisha Koirala, Urmila Matondkar and Kasthuri Shankar. Shankar had directed the 1996 original as well. Kajal Aggarwal, Siddharth, and Rakul Preet Singh round out the cast of the sequel. It is also produced by Red Giant Movies.

More about Indian 2

Indian 2 has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board. It hit the theatres on July 12. The runtime of Indian 2 was recently reduced by 12 minutes to offer a "streamlined edition" of the film to audiences, the makers announced on Wednesday.

Lyca Productions shared the update on its official X page. "Witness the enhanced version of #Indian2. Now presenting a streamlined edition trimmed by 12 min. Catch it in cinemas near you for a crisper experience!" the post read.