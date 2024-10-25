Ram Charan registers his 7.5 cr Rolls-Royce Spectre at the RTO: 5 other luxury cars in his garage

Earlier this week, actor Ram Charan was spotted at an RTO office in Hyderabad registering his Rolls-Royce Spectre. While the actor got the luxury car worth ₹7.5 crore around July, he only registered it more recently. While the Rolls-Royce is the costliest car in his garage yet, take a look at his lavish fleet of four-wheelers. (Also Read: Game Changer release date: Ram Charan, Kiara Advani film takes his dad Chiranjeevi's Vishwambhara Sankranthi slot) Ram Charan's latest acquisition is a luxurious black Rolls-Royce Spectre.(X/Artistrybuzz)

Aston Martin Vantage V8 - ₹ 3.99 crore

Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela in their new Aston Martin at their wedding.

Ram has owned the Aston Martin Vantage V8 for a long time now. It was valued at around ₹2 crore when he received it as a gift from his wife, Upasana Konidela’s parents, Anil and Sobhana Kamineni, after their marriage in 2012. After the wedding rituals, the actor even took Upasana out for a spin in his swanky new ride.

Ferrari Portofino - ₹ 3.5 crore

Ram was so excited with his Ferrari Portofino that he even showed it off to Ranveer Singh when he attended the launch of his film with Shankar in Hyderabad. This is also the car that the actor is often spotted zooming around the city in, with fans often posting videos whenever they spot him out and about in it.

Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 - ₹ 3.35 crore

Ram bought a Mercedes Maybach GLS 600 in 2021, valued at around ₹3.35 crore without custom additions. Pictures of him buying the car went viral on social media then. He looked happy, dressed in a white t-shirt, as he took over the specially designed car.

Lexus LM MPV - ₹ 2.63 crore

Ram also recently acquired a Lexus LM MPV, which he was spotted arriving at the airport in this year. In August, his maroon luxury set of wheels caught more attention than him when he returned to Hyderabad from a trip.

BMW i7 Series - ₹ 2.5 crore

The BMW i7 series is also one of the cars in rotation that Ram uses for his trips to the airport. The car first caught attention when he toted along his pet, Rhyme, in it while travelling outside Hyderabad.

Ram will soon star in Shankar's Game Changer, which will be released in theatres in January next year. He is also working on films helmed by Buchi Babu Sana and Sukumar.