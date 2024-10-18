Ranveer Singh jokes about the haunting question on Orry at Radhika Merchant's birthday bash: ‘Ye karta kya hai’

Ranveer-Orry's banter at Radhika Merchant's birthday

Ranveer, while looking at the cameras, wrapped his arm around Orry's shoulder and said, “Aksar baar humare desh me bohot zyada log puuchhte hain do sawal. Pehla, Katappa ne Baahubali ko kyu maara? Aur Dusra, ‘Ye Orry karta kya hai (Often times, wto questions are asked in Idnia by a lot of people. First, ‘Why did Katappa kill Baahubali?’ Second, ‘What does Orry actually do?’” As Ranveer spoke to the camera, Orry playfully tried to remove his sunglasses and wear them. The actor stopped him and said, “No chance.” A female voice in the background was heard saying, “You can't wear sunglasses with specs.” While sharing the video on his Instagram handle, Orry wrote, “These are the questions that haunt us (ghost emoji).”

A user commented, “1st question I can skip ! 2nd question - I want to know the answer in this lifetime.” A fan also commented, “Sahi pakde hain (Rightly pointed out). The nation wants to know.” A user also commented, “I know answer to both.”

Ranveer Singh's upcoming projects

Ranveer will be next seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again featuring Ajay Devgn in titular character. The movie also stars Deepika, Kareena Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Tiger Shroff and others in crucial roles. Singham Again releases on November 1, 2024.

The actor is also set to begin shooting for Aditya Dhar's untitled project. While announcing about his new film, Ranveer took to his social media handles and wrote, “This one is for my fans, who have been so patient with me, and been clamouring for a turn like this. I love you all, and I promise you, this time, a cinematic experience like never before. With your blessings, we embark on this great, big motion picture adventure with spirited energy and pure intent. This time, it’s personal.”